Sun and rain strengthen Ivory Coast cocoa crop

10/17/2022 | 10:08am EDT
ABIDJAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Above-average rain mixed with sun last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will help extend the October-to-March main crop and improve bean quality, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season which runs from April to mid-November.

Farmers across the country said the presence of many flowers and small pods on the trees at this point in the season could mean the main crop will last longer than last year's.

Farmers said they were optimistic that harvesting would not drop off after January. Deliveries from the bush are picking up, with the quality improved because of sunny spells, they added.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were well above the average, farmers said lots of sun has helped them properly dry the beans.

"Starting next week, there will be more workers in the fields because lots of pods are ripening," said Firmin Kesse, who farms near Bongouanou, where 57.6 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 32.9 mm above the five-year average.

Farmers said the number of cases of black pod disease was falling in the western region of Soubre and in the southern region of Agboville, where rains were below average, and in the southern region of Divo and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were above average.

"If it stays sunny the yield will be bigger than last year's," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 19.3 mm of rain fell last week, 6.6 mm below the average.

Weekly average temperatures ranged from 25.4 to 27 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
