SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. : Brightens Holidays for Hundreds of People Affected by Wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest

01/05/2021 | 05:58pm EST
SunPoint Public Adjusters' team of expert Public Adjusters and staff have advocated for policyholders who have lost homes and businesses due to disasters or other catastrophes for years. In continuing its tradition of advocacy and helping the Community, SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. brightened the Holiday Season for survivors of the recent catastrophic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest. SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. teamed up with clients and friends including JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Jelly Belly ® Candy Company in their philanthropic efforts with a “Toys and Treats” drive to help families that were affected by the wildfires.

“Together, we were able to bring a little joy to people in our Community and put a smile on the faces of kids during the Holidays,” said Masood Khan, Executive Vice President of SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. “With the continued aftermath from these fires along with the country battling the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to make sure children did not have their Halloween and Holiday Season ruined. We are so thankful to our partners JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen. We continue in our efforts to strongly advocate and resolve claims for policyholders struggling with their insurers to resolve their claims promptly and equitably, and help out the Community with our charitable contributions to those who need it the most – the kids,” he added.

Families whose homes were red-tagged because of the recent West Coast firestorms can still visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. website at www.sunpoint.us to sign up for claims and other assistance. Packages were delivered to their children for Halloween, Christmas and Hanukkah.

For more information about SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc., go to www.sunpoint.us. For media inquiries, please contact Tom Evans at tevans@onadvertising.com or (602) 448-5483.

About SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc.: SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. are professional loss consultants, commonly known as Public Adjusters. We are licensed in over 30 states to represent the interest of policyholders after a disaster. Our team consists of industry-expert Licensed Public Adjusters, construction experts and estimators, inventory specialists, Certified Forensic Accountants, equipment, and machinery experts. Our role is to prepare, present, and favorably negotiate the claim with only our client’s best interest at heart. Unlike insurance companies, we are advocates only for the insured. Our team ensures you are properly represented and get the recovery necessary to make you whole after a loss. We focus on your insurance claim so you can focus on rebuilding your home, your business, and your life.


