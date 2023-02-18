Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'

02/18/2023 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the countries which have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts in Ukraine, Sunak's office said, describing the war as a "global war".

"The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin's efforts politically and militarily," his office said in a statement after their meeting at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"They agreed that Putin's war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty," the statement added.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
10:22aU.S. condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
RE
10:21aEU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
RE
10:19aSunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'
RE
10:18aRomania investigates doctors suspected of reusing implants from dead patients
RE
10:11aHarris warns against Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine
RE
10:05aSlovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4
RE
09:42aFashion brand 'Unhidden' brings clothes made for all bodies to London Fashion Week
RE
09:32aUK's Sunak, EU's von der Leyen say 'very good progress' made on N. Ireland issue
RE
09:32aUN allocates $250 million for crises like famine threat in Africa
RE
09:30aTop Israeli diplomat ejected from AU summit as row escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
2Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
5L'Oreal : 2022, a year alongside our shareholders

HOT NEWS