Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households

03/03/2021 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak presents the budget box in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday a top-up of 20 pounds ($28) per week to a state benefit for low-income households would remain in place for a further six months.

The top-up to Universal Credit was introduced at the start of the pandemic and was previously due to expire at the end of this month.

"To support low-income households, the Universal Credit uplift of 20 pounds a week will continue for a further six months, well beyond the end of this national lockdown," Sunak said during a speech in parliament to present his annual budget plan.

The cost of the 20 pounds-a-week increase has been estimated at about 6 billion pounds a year.

Sunak also said people who claim tax credits, a different form of state support for low-income workers, would be provided with an equivalent top-up, also for the next six months.

Sunak added that the National Living Wage, a government-set hourly minimum wage for people aged 25 and above, would be raised to 8.91 pounds in April, compared with 8.72 pounds now.

He said this would represent an annual pay rise of almost 350 pounds for someone working full-time on the National Living Wage.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pSTARBOARD TAKES STAKE IN ELANCO, ADDS THREE DIRECTORS TO BOARD : Wsj
RE
01:51pUK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees
RE
01:51pSunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households
RE
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:47p"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions
RE
01:45pIreland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'
RE
01:43pEU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland
RE
01:43pEU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic
RE
01:38pCERAWEEK-India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability -oil min
RE
01:24pJ SAINSBURY  : Britain's Sainsbury's to cut 500 more jobs, shrink office space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ