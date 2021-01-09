Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sunak looking to delay tax rises - The Times

01/09/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak outside Downing Street, in London

(Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to delay plans for tax rises until late this year, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a senior government source.

The source said the upcoming budget on March 3 was the "wrong time" for tax rises and the plans were likely to be delayed until autumn at the earliest, the newspaper reported.

Sunak has also rejected calls to extend a temporary cut to taxes on property purchases, known as stamp duty, that is due to expire at the end of March, the Times reported.

A source at the finance ministry told Reuters that it never comments on tax policy.

"But the truth is that no decisions have been taken this far in advance, not least given the amount of uncertainty in the current outlook," the source added.

Analysts say the temporary stamp duty cut helped to fuel a pandemic boom in Britain's housing market as buyers sought bigger houses with gardens during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunak launched a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has triggered a third national lockdown.

Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme that will run until the end of April.

Britain's economy looks likely to tip back into recession - shrinking in the final quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 - following a record 25% fall in output in the first two months of lockdown last year.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Leslie Adler and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22aMoney goes to foreign farmers will be diverted to our farmers, says President
PU
07:22aPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : India ready to give its COVID vaccine to Sri Lanka – External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tells President
PU
07:15aItaly's Government Teeters Over How to Revive the Economy Post-Covid-19
DJ
07:02aSunak looking to delay tax rises - The Times
RE
07:00aU.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege
RE
06:58aGreece submits bill on western territorial waters extension
RE
06:16aLarge fire at Ireland's Port of Cork brought under control
RE
06:11aGreece submits bill on western territorial waters extension
RE
05:32aFire crews tackle large blaze at Ireland's Port of Cork
RE
05:21aChina to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
2China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
3FACEBOOK INC : The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
4BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
5CD PROJEKT S.A. : CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 1/2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ