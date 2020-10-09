Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sunak readies new jobs plan as economic recovery wanes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 05:58am EDT
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, leaves a television studio in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce on Friday his latest plan to support jobs hit by the expected closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses as the government tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The second wave of the coronavirus is threatening to derail Britain's economic recovery which was already starting to wane, according to official data.

With the government's main furlough scheme closing at the end of the month and health restrictions tightening by the day, swathes of workers in hospitality, arts and other sectors face unemployment and Sunak has come under pressure to help them.

"The chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the job support scheme later today that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months," a Treasury spokeswoman said.

There are around 2.5 million jobs in the hospitality sector.

Friday's official data showed economic output rose by 2.1% in August - less than half the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the slowest increase since the economy began to recover in May from a record slump.

Pubs across England, Wales and Scotland were forced to enact early closing times last month. Scotland's government has since ordered a 16-day closure of pubs in the country's two biggest cities starting on Friday.

Sunak's new jobs plan would subsidise two thirds of the wages of workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses forced to close, the Times newspaper reported.

"Today's figures show our economy has grown for 4 consecutive months, but I know that many people are worried about the coming winter months," Sunak said in a statement.

"Throughout this crisis, my single-focus has been jobs - protecting as many jobs as possible, and providing support for people to find other opportunities where this isn't possible. This goal remains unchanged."

The opposition Labour Party said the government had lost control of the virus, harming companies in the process.

"Businesses, which have stepped up to help our country and economy through this pandemic, will face a weekend of uncertainty about whether or not they will be able to stay open," Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Sunak's wage subsidy plan for workers across the economy expires at the end of this month.

It has been credited for slowing a rise in Britain's official unemployment rate to only 4.1% although more up-to-date tax data have shown that 700,000 jobs have been lost since the pandemic began.

An official survey published this week showed 30% of accommodation and food businesses had low or no confidence they will survive the next three months.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle and Alison Williams)

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aTAKE FIVE : Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
RE
06:20aALCOA : Announces Curtailment and Collective Dismissal at San Ciprián Aluminum Smelter in Spain
PU
06:15aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $41.06 a barrel Thursday, 8 October 2020
PU
06:09a2020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
06:08aChina says will purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population
RE
06:06aWalmart Canada Hiring 10000 More Associates
RE
06:05aGarage Door Repair Services Minneapolis Marks Down Prices for All Types of Garage Door Services in Minneapolis
SE
06:05aUnions, employers demanding prolongation of Antivirus
PU
06:04aGold jumps on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus bets
RE
06:01aBOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
2EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat
3Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
4EUROSTOXX : European stocks rise on solid retail earnings, commodity jump
5Stocks surge as hopes grow for U.S. stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group