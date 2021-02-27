Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sunak to give UK Infrastructure Bank £12 billion of capital in budget

02/27/2021 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak outside Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce an initial 12 billion pounds of capital and 10 billion pounds of guarantees for the new UK Infrastructure Bank in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday.

It said this will help the bank, which will launch in the spring and operate UK-wide, unlock billions in private finance to support 40 billion pounds of infrastructure investment.

The bank will offer a range of products, including equity, loans and guarantees, which can be tailored to support the needs of private sector infrastructure projects, in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and transportation, the government said.

It will also offer infrastructure loans to mayors and local authorities at low rates to help fund projects.

"We are backing this bank with the finance it needs to deliver modern infrastructure fit for the 21st century and create jobs," said Sunak.

The government said he is also expected to commit a further 375 million pounds to co-invest alongside the private sector in high-growth, innovative UK firms.

While Sunak's March 3 budget will include a new round of spending to prop up the economy during what he hopes will be the last phase of lockdown, he will also probably signal tax rises ahead to plug the huge hole in the public finances.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sunak said he would use the budget to level with the public over the "enormous strains" in the country's finances, warning that a bill will have to be paid after further coronavirus support.

($1 = 0.7178 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We will make Turkey one of the top 10 economies of the world”
PU
10:38aINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement
PU
10:38aINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Closes Final Tranche of $3,000,000 Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
10:08aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Renewable energy is key to Africa's growth – ECA's Jean Paul Adam
PU
09:35aNigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6 billion new infrastructure firm
RE
08:55aSunak to give UK Infrastructure Bank £12 billion of capital in budget
RE
08:19aBuffett says he hopes and expects berkshire will be welcoming shareholders to its 2022 annual meeting back in omaha
RE
08:18aBuffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions
RE
08:16aBuffett says berkshire's annual meeting this year will be held in los angeles, not omaha, on may 1
RE
08:13aBUFFETT SAYS : 'never bet against america'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit
3Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
4Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
5FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ