Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sunak to use budget to expand apprenticeships in England

02/26/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce more funding for apprenticeships in England when he unveils his budget next week, the government said on Friday.

Employers taking part in the Apprenticeship Initiative Scheme will from April 1 receive 3,000 pounds ($4,179) for each apprentice hired, regardless of age - an increase on current grants of between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds depending on age.

The scheme will extended by six months until the end of September, the finance ministry said.

Sunak will also announce an extra 126 million pounds for traineeships for up to 43,000 placements.

Sunak's March 3 budget will likely include a new round of spending to prop up the economy during what he hopes will be the last phase of lockdown, but he will also probably signal tax rises ahead to plug the huge hole in the public finances.

Sunak is also expected to announce a "flexi-job" apprenticeship scheme, whereby apprentices can join an agency and work for multiple employers in one sector, the finance ministry said.

"We know there's more to do and it's vital this continues throughout the next stage of our recovery, which is why I'm boosting support for these programmes, helping jobseekers and employers alike," Sunak said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pSunak to use budget to expand apprenticeships in England
RE
10:30pCitigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case
RE
10:28pANALYSIS : How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies
RE
10:26pTech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:25pSpanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship
RE
10:24pNYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
RE
10:23pETHIOPIA BOEING 737 MAX CRASH LAWYERS ASK CEO TO TESTIFY : court filing
RE
10:22pGlobal stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
RE
10:20pEthiopia Boeing 737 MAX crash lawyers ask CEO to testify -court filing
RE
10:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ