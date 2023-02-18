Sunak: work needed on Northern Ireland after 'positive' talks with von der Leyen

*
Northern Ireland deal by no means done - Sunak
'Intensive work' needed in coming days - Sunak
Sunak, von der Leyen have 'positive' discussion
UK wants good relationship with EU, he says
MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Rishi Sunak said
"intensive work" was needed in coming days to reach a resolution
to the Northern Ireland protocol issue after what he described
as a positive discussion with European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen.
Meeting at the annual Munich Security Conference, the two
sides agreed there had been "very good progress to find
solutions" to the post-Brexit trade problems in the province, a
spokesperson for the prime minister said on Saturday.
The talks follow weeks of media speculation that a deal was
close with the EU to revise the Northern Ireland protocol, which
was agreed when Britain left the bloc three years ago.
Sunak also held a round of meetings with Northern Ireland's
main political parties in Belfast on Friday, telling them
progress had been made on a new deal to ease post-Brexit trade
and customs rules.
The intense negotiations towards finding a solution come as
world leaders prepare to mark in April the 25th anniversary of
the Good Friday Agreement, a 1998 peace deal that ended three
decades of sectarian and political violence in the province.
Speaking earlier in Munich, Sunak said a new deal was "by no
means done," adding that Brussels and London had an
understanding of how the problems could be resolved.
"There are still challenges to work through ... there isn't
a deal that has been done. There is an understanding of what
needs to be done," Sunak said. "We're working through them (the
issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the
EU, but we are by no means done."
'UK LEFT EU, NOT EUROPE'
Sunak's spokesperson said he had a positive discussion about
the protocol with von der Leyen, but added that "intensive work
in the coming days is still needed at official and ministerial
levels," and that they had agreed to remain in close contact.
Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of Northern Ireland's largest
pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), has also
said there were some outstanding issues that needed to be
addressed, after meeting with Sunak on Friday.
The DUP's support is crucial to any deal due to its
year-long boycott of the region's devolved power-sharing
parliament in protest at the protocol, the arrangements agreed
to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland after Brexit.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office said he had been
briefed by von der Leyen on the state of the negotiations, prior
to her meeting the British leader in Munich.
"The Taoiseach (Varadkar) expressed his strong wish to see a
positive outcome that provides a new foundation for relations
between the EU and the UK," his office said.
Sunak reassured the audience at the conference that Britain
wanted to have a positive relationship with the bloc. "The UK
may have left the European Union," he said. "It didn't leave
Europe. We are a European nation."
(Reporting by Muvija M and Kate Holton; Editing by Jane
Merriman and David Holmes)