News: Latest News
Suncor's Colorado refinery operations back to normal after malfunction

08/08/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary

(Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc on Monday said that operations at its 98,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City, Colorado, refinery have returned to normal following an earlier equipment malfunction.

"Earlier this morning, an equipment malfunction caused the safety system within one of the units at the Commerce City Refinery to activate," a company spokesperson said.

"The system worked as designed, shutting down the equipment to prevent any further disruption."

Suncor reported a similar incident on March 22 at the refinery, which was restarted in early April after completion of maintenance work.

Suncor also reported a fire in its gasoline-making unit in early May.

The facility comprises three plants from two refineries and is the largest in the Rocky Mountain Region, the smallest of the five U.S. petroleum districts.

There was also no impact to the community following the incident.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
