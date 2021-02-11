Suncrest Bank : Announces Declaration of its First Cash Dividend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special one-time cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Bank's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2021.

"We are delighted to announce the payment of a cash dividend to our shareholders. Returning excess capital in the form of this special dividend is an important component of our capital management strategy," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "It reflects our consistently strong performance and our commitment to enhance shareholder value," McMullan added.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

