Sund & Baelt's Expectations Exceeded in First Seven Months of Denmark's Low Emission Zone Deployment

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc. and Marston Holdings are pleased to support the Danish Nationwide “Miljoezoner” scheme in the delivery of significant environmental benefits. On July 1, 2020, Neology and Marston Holdings began the operation of an end-to-end solution in five “Miljoezoner” low emission zones (LEZ) to support the reduction of emissions in the most polluting areas of Denmark.

Within the first seven months of operation, the solution has been able to demonstrate:

Consistently high vehicle processing rates at near 100% levels across all vehicle types, exceeding contract expectations

Journey compliance rates have improved and now exceed 99.5%

Efficient enforcement and awareness activities have resulted in the reduction of penalty charge notifications by more than 85% compared to peak period



The scheme has encouraged transition from higher polluting vehicles to retrofit effective particulate filters to minimize emissions in Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Aalborg, Odense and Aarhus. Of note, illegal driving in the Danish low emission zones will cost DKK 12,500 ($2000 US) for lorries and buses and DKK 1,500 ($150 US) for vans.

Sund & Baelt (S&B), a state-owned transport infrastructure provider, engaged with ITS Teknik/Neology and Marston Holdings to solve one of the most pressing traffic related challenges in Denmark. The principal elements of the five-year agreement between S&B and the suppliers include:

Neology

Neology’s CAZaaS (Clean Air Zone-as-a-Service) portfolio provides vehicle detection and processing services, fixed and mobile ANPR field equipment, image processing software, and operational back office (OBO) solutions with manual review capabilities. Using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, these solutions detect and enforce vehicles entering the LEZ 24 hours a day, 365 days per year at industry-leading levels helping these communities achieve environmental sustainability.



Marston Holdings

ParkTrade Europe AB, a Marston Holdings company, delivered the LEZ office services for domestic and foreign vehicles including penalty charge noticing (PCN), vehicle database integrations and payment solutions. These solutions provide a seamless customer experience to register vehicles (individual and fleet), process PCNs and support the collection of fines.



ITS Teknik

ITS Teknik rapidly deployed Neology’s latest IRIS ANPR solution in less than 100 days, maintaining its stellar reputation of deploying strategic traffic infrastructure in the Danish market.



“Our partnership with Neology, ITS Teknik and Marston has given us an opportunity to effectively enforce the LEZ scheme with huge reduction of polluting vehicles in the low emission zones,” said Lise Jonasen, S&B Programme Manager.

“We are pleased to be delivering innovative and efficient solutions into Denmark and being able to see the early results that support Danish goals related to the environment,” added Jörgen Odgaard, CEO of ParkTrade at Marston Holdings.

“We appreciate the trust S&B put in us to execute their vision in tackling this important issue,” said Luke Normington, Managing Director of EMEA and General Manager of ALPR at Neology. “Working closely with the S&B team, we have been able to deliver a world-first nationwide LEZ scheme utilizing the latest artificial Intelligence-based solutions to deliver incredible results, in a challenging period of time.”

About Marston Holdings

ParkTrade is part of Marston Holdings and the leading European provider of road tolling and charging solutions. Marston Holdings is the UK’s largest provider of High Court debt and recovery services and comprises a number of market-leading companies including CCTV enforcement company Videalert, Project Centre, a streetscape design, engineering and landscape architecture consultancy and NSL, which provides parking enforcement services to the public and private sectors. This combined expertise enables Marston Holdings to provide a unique range of integrated transportation and enforcement solutions.

About ITS TEKNIK

One of Denmark’s leading Intelligent Traffic Solution companies, who provides complete innovative and value added ITS solutions and services for the Danish road traffic, and has done since 1968.

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

