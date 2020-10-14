SundaySky : Launches Configurable Video for Direct-to-Consumer, Online and Grocery Retailers

Independent research firm names SundaySky a Strong Performer in Creative Advertising Technologies Market Evaluation Q4 2020

SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced a new configurable video offering that lets digital marketers use industry-specific templates to quickly and easily modify video elements, without extra days or costs of traditional video production. The company was also named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020, receiving the highest possible scores in the data inputs, data feeds, owned environments, and OTT/CTV and addressable TV criteria.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the need for retailers and brands to move quickly towards a digital-first strategy, but also with a marked shift in their approach; companies must convey emotional intelligence and empathy to engage more deeply with their customers. SundaySky’s new configurable video capabilities lets direct-to-consumer brands, grocers, retailers and others quickly and easily switch scenes and modify video elements like color, font, text and images. For example, a large office supply retailer quickly modified its video advertising messages to reflect changes in store hours and curbside pickup, and saw a 20x improvement in ROI both online and in-store. A top direct-to-consumer home furnishing brand achieved 500% improvement above its return on advertising spend using SundaySky’s video-powered advertising experiences.

Nakedwines.com, another SundaySky customer, recognizes the importance of meeting customer needs in the most dynamic and effective way possible. Bryon Sheffield, director of growth for Nakedwines.com, said, “Daily shifts in the industry mean direct-to-consumer brands like us need to move faster than ever, otherwise risk losing ground to other online experiences commanding consumer attention. SundaySky’s platform drives value through strong performance and streamlined production through programmatic digital video, so we can deliver the most engaging and emotive experiences to our customers.”

The Forrester report states that, “SundaySky shines for brands wishing to tailor owned and paid video experiences.” Brands looking to differentiate how they engage with their customers rely on SundaySky to break through the crowded marketplace. “We were looking for something that could make a difference in a saturated market of banners and videos,” said a SundaySky customer interviewed for the Forrester evaluation.

The SundaySky Video Experience Platform, noted in the Forrester Wave™ report as a “robust tech platform with sophisticated video capabilities,” lets marketers manage every aspect of the video creation process, such as authoring, deployment and measurement, all in the same platform. Marketers can create their experiences from scratch or use videos out-of-the-box for their paid and owned media channels.

“Customers crave emotional connections with brands, which means greater emphasis on delivering individualized content at precise moments of consequence in their journeys and there is no better medium than video to deliver engaging digital ad experiences,” said Jim Dicso, chief executive officer of SundaySky. “Customers can use our expertise, baked into our new configurable solutions, to move quickly and eliminate guesswork from video production or other creative workflows to scale personally relevant and dynamic video experiences.”

When the pandemic forced physical stores to close their doors, SundaySky quickly extended its capabilities to support Shopify’s ecommerce platform and help businesses grow their digital presence and stay accessible to shoppers. SundaySky’s new Shopify app helps store owners choose from pre-designed ad templates for video creative and easily set their campaign budgets, choose audiences and manage campaigns.

With the SundaySky platform enhancements, nimble brands can create dynamic, campaign-ready video ad experiences with speed and agility, helping to save time and connect with customers without extra production costs traditionally associated with video. To learn more about how video-powered experiences can accelerate market opportunities, visit SundaySky’s Configurable Creative page.

About SundaySky

SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling them to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at key moments along customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that improve engagement and inspire behavior change. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, United Healthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sundaysky.com.

