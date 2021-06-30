Log in
Sunil Sekhri Joins At-Bay as Head of Security Services

06/30/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Veteran security expert to help expand and enhance cyber risk mitigation capabilities

At-Bay, the insurance company for the digital age, today announced Sunil Sekhri joined the company as Head of Security Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005362/en/

Sunil Sekhri, Head of Security Services at At-Bay (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunil Sekhri, Head of Security Services at At-Bay (Photo: Business Wire)

Sekhri brings more than two decades of experience to At-Bay, most recently serving as Managing Director at Ankura, where he led digital forensics and cyber security risk mitigation for a variety of engagements, including those addressing ransomware and regulatory compliance. Throughout his career, Sekhri has focused on cyber risk mitigation and worked closely with clients during incidents and post-incident.

“When a business purchases cyber insurance, security is already top of mind. At-Bay has a tremendous opportunity to go even further and actually improve their security practices,” Sekhri said. “Our goal is to improve our customers’ overall security posture, while managing the business risk of our own portfolio.”

Sekhri joins as At-Bay’s approach to integrating security services with cyber insurance continues to gain momentum in a hardening cyber insurance market. To date, companies insured by At-Bay are 12X less likely to experience a ransomware incident than the industry average.

“In the digital age, businesses don’t simply want an insurer who shows up after they’ve been the victim of a cyber crime. They’re looking for a partner to help them mitigate the risk before an incident happens,” said Rotem Iram, co-founder and CEO of At-Bay. “At-Bay is delivering powerful services to proactively assess customers’ IT environments to help them avoid cyber crime in the first place. Sunil will help us further enhance our offerings with practices he’s learned on the cyber security front lines.”

About At-Bay

At-Bay is the insurance company for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, we designed an insurance company from the ground up that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital world. As a Managing General Underwriter (MGU), At-Bay underwrites insurance policies through HSB Specialty Insurance Company, rated A++ by A.M. Best Company and part of Munich Re. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, and Shlomo Kramer. www.at-bay.com


© Business Wire 2021
