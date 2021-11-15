Log in
Sunlaw UK Launch

11/15/2021 | 10:01am EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a dynamic community that supports, educates, advances, connects, and inspires women in-house counsel to maximize their fullest personal and professional potential, SunLaw Leadership is excited to announce the expansion of its community across the pond with the - virtual - opening of the London, UK Chapter.

The launch is in partnership with one of SunLaw's Platinum Sponsors, Bird & Bird LLP.  Bird & Bird is an international law firm focused on helping organizations being changed by technology and the digital world, with 29 offices across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to partner with SunLaw on its UK launch and be a part of their expanding community. We very much admire the drive and ambition of SunLaw leadership and its members and look forward to working with them over the coming months," says Christian Bartsch, Partner, Bird & Bird.

"Diversity continues to be an area of needed focus for companies as well as external partners like law firms.  Expanding SunLaw's international reach is an important and needed step to continue to move this conversation forward.  For us to see real change in this regard, we need to be a part of that change." Says Karla Pinckes Co-President, Board Member.

"Building upon SunLaw's core values, we wish to bring similar value to fellow UK in-house counsel, with a focus on topics targeting regional issues as well as the EU. This is also a great opportunity for those working on international or US matters to collaborate and connect with SunLaw members in the US to advance their personal and professional development," says Sonia Hadjadj - Director, European Membership

"SunLaw is thrilled that we have found such a wonderful partner in Bird & Bird. Both of our organizations are passionate about the positive change that we can drive in the legal and business world by providing in-house lawyers with more opportunities for mentorship, as well as unique programming that drives collaboration and engagement," says Alexa Zanolli - Director, Sponsorship.

Within the SunLaw community, members share their experiences and practical tips and, most importantly, inspire each other to shine. SunLaw hosts regular continued legal education and professional development events and provides its members with speaking opportunities.

For more information about SunLaw go to sunlaw.org or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram!

###

Contact: Karla Pinckes, Co-President

619-944-4112

slshinebright11@gmail.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



