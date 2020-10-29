Log in
Sunrise Bookkeeping, a Lendio Company, Releases Its First Mobile App

10/29/2020 | 10:17am EDT

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise, a Lendio company, today announced its first mobile app, Sunrise: Invoices & Payments, designed to ease the day-to-day management of small business bookkeeping. Free to use, the app enables mobile invoicing and billing, receipt capture, payment processing, expense cataloging and more. 

As cash flow becomes even more paramount and business resources dip, Sunrise bookkeeping enables business owners to keep a closer eye on their financial health and gives them the tools to help them get paid for their work. Sunrise tools are adaptable to solving the problem for all sizes of small businesses, from freelancers and independent contractors to long-running, family-owned operations.  

Key features of the Sunrise: Invoices & Payments App include:

  • Collect Payments
  • Manage Invoices
  • Organize Receipts
  • Collect Credit Card Payments
  • Catalog Expenses

“Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners consistently pointed to cash flow as one of their biggest operational hurdles,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “Now, more than ever, saving time and keeping track of financial health is vital to America’s small businesses. Sunrise and its app can help business owners save time, keep a closer eye on their cash flow and even help them apply for future capital.” 

The first freemium bookkeeping software to meld accounting, cash flow management, loan and credit information into a single platform, Sunrise is a user-friendly platform that enables small business owners to run their books with ease. Sunrise comes in two versions: a free plan that allows businesses to do both cash and accrual-based accounting and a paid plan that also allows growing companies to leverage expert bookkeepers.

Sunrise has multiple strategic partners, including WePay, the integrated payments business of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Gusto, the online payroll processing platform. Through these collaborations, Sunrise provides its small business clients with the ability to manage nearly every aspect of financial operations through its streamlined platform.

Users can download the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information about Sunrise, visit www.sunriseapp.com.

For more information about Lendio, visit www.lendio.com.

Spencer Anopol
Lendio
801-748-4782
spencer.anopol@lendio.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

