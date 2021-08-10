Sunrise House Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31. Businesses can choose to register for either day.
Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.
“The number of lives lost to overdoses last year was astronomical, and it’s tragic to think that a great deal of them were due to the inclusion of fentanyl that they likely didn’t know about,” said Jim Zuravnsky, CEO of Sunrise House Treatment Center. “We know the pandemic made things much worse for people, which is why we think that it’s important to educate the community on how to handle an overdose emergency. Most of us are not far removed from the addiction epidemic, and the best way to get this knowledge out to the community is by starting with our local businesses.”
“The best way to address the number of overdoses taking place is by knowing what to do to prevent them,” said Zuravnsky. “In addition to providing this education to the community, by partnering with local businesses and organizations, we also want to remind the community that Sunrise House is also a resource for those who need help.”
