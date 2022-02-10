Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) - optimal coverage in every room

«Seamless and fast internet experiences require great in-home Wi-Fi solutions in particular in more complicated settings. To ensure best Wi-Fi reception in all rooms, we are now offering Sunrise Smart WiFi(R): Plug the Connect Pods into your outlet, set up the Wi-Fi network with the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R)app, and surf, stream, work and play in every room at the best Internet speeds» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, summarizing the new offer.



Good and stable Wi-Fi coverage

A representative omnibus survey**) on Internet and Wi-Fi satisfaction reveals that good and stable Wi-Fi coverage is important for virtually all the Internet users surveyed (95%), regardless of provider. However, one fifth are not satisfied with their Wi-Fi coverage at home. The standard modems from Sunrise already offer the best and fastest Internet in Switzerland - even via Wi-Fi. But in order to ensure optimal Wi-Fi coverage with the fastest and most reliable connections in the entire apartment or house, Sunrise is now introducing Smart WiFi(R) offers.



Versatile use with fiber optics, cable or DSL

Thanks to the intelligent Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution - powered by Smart Home Services pioneer Plume(R) - the Wi-Fi reception even reaches rooms and corners that are difficult to cover with a Wi-Fi modem. Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) works with every fixed Internet connection, whether it's fiber optics, cable or DSL, or as part of an existing LAN or Ethernet cable connection.

The Connect Pods automatically build a cloud-controlled adaptive network, powered by Artificial Intelligence, that among many benefits improves Wi-Fi range, capacity, speed and reliability.



Twofold increase in Wi-Fi performance

The Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) network is a self-learning system that constantly updates itself and offers a lot of advantages, especially for large households with several people and a large number of connected devices. In addition, customers with the new Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution benefit from Wi-Fi connections that are around twice as fast as those of traditional home networks.

Setting up and fine-tuning the Wi-Fi network takes place either automatically or via the free Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) app for iOS or Android.



Learning and self-optimizing network

Intelligent Wi-Fi functions such as channel optimization, band control and airtime fairness are significantly improved with the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution:

Channel optimization: Every Wi-Fi works via a number of channels. Channel optimization ensures the WiFi network continuously adapts to the local environment, reducing interference and maximizing throughput to ensure that the connected devices and gadgets work as well as possible. The Sunrise Smart WiFi (R) solution self-learns to ensure that devices are automatically switched to Wi-Fi channels with more available capacity.



Optimal Wi-Fi experience for CHF 5.- per month

The Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) starter pack (CHF 5.-/month) consists of one or two Connect Pods (depending on the Internet connection) and is available by calling the free hotline (0800 707 505), at Sunrise Shops and via a customer's My Sunrise account. Each additional Connect Pod costs CHF 5.-/month. A notice period of two months applies to the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) offer.

To mark the launch of the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) starter pack, the company is offering its customers attractive deals. All details can be found online at Sunrise Smart WiFi(R).



*) Core 77 Design Award 2017 / Broadband World Forum Cloud Based Solution of the Year 2021 / Wi-Fi Now Awards 2021 Best Wi-Fi Innovation

**) Representative survey, December 2021, by LINK Marketing Services AG on behalf of Sunrise UPC