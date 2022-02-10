Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) - optimal coverage in every room

02/10/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Offer/Study
Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) - optimal coverage in every room

10.02.2022 / 09:29

  • A representative survey shows that reliable, nationwide Wi-Fi reception is important to 95% of those surveyed, but one in five Internet users are not satisfied with their own Wi-Fi coverage.
  • The ideal solution: Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) for optimal Wi-Fi reception, with up to twofold increase in performance in every room. Optimal Wi-Fi signal thanks to the cloud-controlled «Mesh» network and intelligent self-optimization.
  • Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) Connect Pods - super-easy installation, maximum reliability, award-winning design*). Via fiber, cable and DSL for all Sunrise Internet customers.
  • Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) starter pack incl. 1-2 Connect Pods (depending on connection type) for CHF 5.-/month. Additional Connect Pods for CHF 5.-/month each.

«Seamless and fast internet experiences require great in-home Wi-Fi solutions in particular in more complicated settings. To ensure best Wi-Fi reception in all rooms, we are now offering Sunrise Smart WiFi(R): Plug the Connect Pods into your outlet, set up the Wi-Fi network with the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R)app, and surf, stream, work and play in every room at the best Internet speeds» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, summarizing the new offer.
 

Good and stable Wi-Fi coverage

A representative omnibus survey**) on Internet and Wi-Fi satisfaction reveals that good and stable Wi-Fi coverage is important for virtually all the Internet users surveyed (95%), regardless of provider. However, one fifth are not satisfied with their Wi-Fi coverage at home. The standard modems from Sunrise already offer the best and fastest Internet in Switzerland - even via Wi-Fi. But in order to ensure optimal Wi-Fi coverage with the fastest and most reliable connections in the entire apartment or house, Sunrise is now introducing Smart WiFi(R) offers.
 

Versatile use with fiber optics, cable or DSL

Thanks to the intelligent Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution - powered by Smart Home Services pioneer Plume(R) - the Wi-Fi reception even reaches rooms and corners that are difficult to cover with a Wi-Fi modem. Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) works with every fixed Internet connection, whether it's fiber optics, cable or DSL, or as part of an existing LAN or Ethernet cable connection.

The Connect Pods automatically build a cloud-controlled adaptive network, powered by Artificial Intelligence, that among many benefits improves Wi-Fi range, capacity, speed and reliability.
 

Twofold increase in Wi-Fi performance

The Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) network is a self-learning system that constantly updates itself and offers a lot of advantages, especially for large households with several people and a large number of connected devices. In addition, customers with the new Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution benefit from Wi-Fi connections that are around twice as fast as those of traditional home networks.

Setting up and fine-tuning the Wi-Fi network takes place either automatically or via the free Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) app for iOS or Android.
 

Learning and self-optimizing network

Intelligent Wi-Fi functions such as channel optimization, band control and airtime fairness are significantly improved with the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution:

  • Channel optimization: Every Wi-Fi works via a number of channels. Channel optimization ensures the WiFi network continuously adapts to the local environment, reducing interference and maximizing throughput to ensure that the connected devices and gadgets work as well as possible. The Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) solution self-learns to ensure that devices are automatically switched to Wi-Fi channels with more available capacity.
     
  • Adaptive band steering: Band steering controls the process that prompts devices to switch seamlessly between different Wi-Fi frequencies to provide the best overall Wi-Fi experience, thereby ensuring the best speed and stability.
     
  • Airtime fairness: Airtime fairness helps to maximze Wi-Fi efficiency by distributing the signal evenly among the connected devices, while at the same time preventing older-generation devices from negatively influencing the signal.
     
  • In-home roaming: This function dynamically determines which pod a device should connect to in order to ensure the best connection speeds. To do this, the Wi-Fi signal strength is analyzed throughout the home to select the best access point for each connection.


Optimal Wi-Fi experience for CHF 5.- per month

The Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) starter pack (CHF 5.-/month) consists of one or two Connect Pods (depending on the Internet connection) and is available by calling the free hotline (0800 707 505), at Sunrise Shops and via a customer's My Sunrise account. Each additional Connect Pod costs CHF 5.-/month. A notice period of two months applies to the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) offer.

To mark the launch of the Sunrise Smart WiFi(R) starter pack, the company is offering its customers attractive deals. All details can be found online at Sunrise Smart WiFi(R).


Press Release (pdf)

*) Core 77 Design Award 2017 / Broadband World Forum Cloud Based Solution of the Year 2021 / Wi-Fi Now Awards 2021 Best Wi-Fi Innovation
**) Representative survey, December 2021, by LINK Marketing Services AG on behalf of Sunrise UPC

Sunrise UPC
Media Relations
media@sunrise.net
Phone: 0800 333 000
Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Sunrise UPC GmbH
Thurgauerstrasse 101b
8152 Glattpark (Opfikon)
Switzerland
Phone: 0800 333 000
E-mail: sunrisemediaservice@sunrise.net
Internet: www.sunrise.ch und www.upc.ch
EQS News ID: 1279125

 
End of News EQS News Service

1279125  10.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aMODEC : Management Change - Directors and Corporate Auditors
PU
03:51aALD : ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports full year 2021 results (1)
PU
03:51aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK and IBS Join Forces to Foster Digital Knowledge Virtually with Michael Wade
PU
03:51aTORII PHARMACEUTICAL : has announced New Corporate Philosophy, Medium-/Long-Term Business Vision, and Medium-Term Management Plan 2022-2024（PDF）
PU
03:51aECB requires banks to hold marginally more capital in 2022
PU
03:51aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Tales from the Sea. Jennifer Stanner
PU
03:51aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidated income in January, 2022.
PU
03:51aHOTAI MOTOR : The announcement on behalf of Subsidiary, Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. administrative fine imposed of a NTD 240 thousand by the FSC.
PU
03:51aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Correction to December 2021 Consolidated Revenue Announcement
PU
03:51aHORIZON SECURITIES : Announcement of the company's unaudited consolidated profit for January 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally loses steam in Asia as U.S. inflation test looms
2Transformation of the group of companies progressing: thyssenkrupp make..
3French IT consulting firm Atos takes writedowns of $2.7 billion
4Nokia Oyj : partners with Zain KSA to expand and enhance its digital in..
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS FY-2021 EARNINGS

HOT NEWS