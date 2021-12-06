Sunrise UPC continues to expand the world's first 4K cloud gaming service via 5G

«We provide Switzerland's in combination fastest and largest 5G network in Switzerland (according to the 2022 connect mobile network test) and operate esports.ch - and now all our customers can benefit from this expertise. Thanks to our expanded offer, they can enjoy many new and innovative gaming options at an attractive flat rate. This will put us in an even stronger position as the leading telecommunications provider in the booming video game market», says Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunrise UPC.

Mobile gaming is booming in Switzerland

According to a ZHAW study presented in April 2021, nearly 42% of the Swiss population plays video games at least once a week. This is almost 8% more than in 2019. Over half of these gamers prefer using their smartphone as a gaming device.

Thanks to the outstanding Sunrise 5G network, the in combination fastest and largest 5G network in Switzerland (according to the 2022 connect mobile network test), stable connections with low latency and high bandwidths for high-resolution games are now also available on the go. Whether alone or in multiplayer mode - there is no better 5G network in Switzerland for an excellent mobile gaming experience, as was recently confirmed by the «November 2021 Switzerland 5G Experience Report» from Opensignal. Even with 4G devices, users can play most of the games on the new mobile gaming platform. In addition, any Sunrise Mobile customer* who also wants to take advantage of the offer on a PC or laptop without mobile access can do so via Wi-Fi.

Ideal for casual gamers and families

The mobile cloud gaming platform was developed in collaboration with Gamestream, the leading provider of cloud gaming solutions for the B2B market. For Gamestream CEO and co-founder Ivan Lebeau, this cooperation is groundbreaking: «We are proud to be working with Sunrise UPC, the 5G pioneer, to provide the best cloud gaming solution in the industry, offering the entire family an exceptional gaming experience - everywhere, anytime and on any device.» The offer is in fact geared primarily toward casual gamers and families. With a wide range of games, to which two titles are added every month, each family member is sure to find the right one. Thanks to newly integrated parental controls, games can now also be released by age category.

Sunrise Mobile Postpaid customers can test the gaming flat rate for smartphones free of charge for three months, after which it costs CHF 9.90 per month. 4K cloud gaming can be purchased online or at any Sunrise or UPC Shop.

Direct access via a Samsung Smart TV and integrated gaming console

Additional features such as the integrated interface to Samsung Smart TV models (expected to be available as of early February 2022), a game console integrated into the game or monthly installment payments for a hardware controller (CHF 2.95 per month for 24 months) will make it simple for even those with little gaming experience to access the new Sunrise UPC cloud gaming world.

Sunrise UPC - a gaming and eSports pioneer

Sunrise UPC is a pioneer in gaming and eSports and is now sharing this expertise with its customers in the form of the new cloud gaming platform. Sunrise UPC established itself in the gaming and eSports sector four years ago with the launch of esports.ch, the largest news site for competitive gaming. And two years ago, a cooperation between Sunrise UPC, MySports and esports.ch, together with Swiss Ice Hockey and gameturnier.ch, resulted in the launch of the eNationalleague. A net reach of 30,000 viewers on the MySports TV program, more than 3 million impressions on social media channels and regularly around 500 viewers of live Twitch broadcasts showcase the increasing popularity of gaming topics and platforms in Switzerland.

*) currently, customers with a UPC mobile subscription are not yet able to access the mobile cloud gaming platform.