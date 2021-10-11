Sunshine over Ivory Coast's cocoa farms burns off black pod outbreak

ABIDJAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Even as heavy rain continued to
fall in many of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week,
sporadic sun spells encouraged farmers' hopes for a bountiful
main crop, calming fears that a fungal epidemic could hinder
harvest quality.
The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which
runs from April to mid-November when downpours are frequent.
Cocoa production requires heavy rain with intervals of sun for
growing and drying the beans.
Dry spells have been more sporadic than usual this season.
Farmers reported earlier this month that a fast-spreading fungal
disease called black pod had been found in some plantations, the
result of beans not drying properly.
But farmers across the country last week said the black pod
outbreak had begun to ease, thanks in part to more frequent
bouts of sunshine.
"We were afraid but all is OK now. There is less damage from
the sun," said Justin Banga, who farms near the eastern region
of Abengourou, where 32.8 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last
week, 6.1 mm above the five-year average.
Farmers said the October-to-March main crop was developing
well, and a good mix of moisture and heat through the end of
October would help harvesting reach an early peak.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, where rainfall was
below the average, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and
Yamoussoukro, where rains were above average, farmers said the
added moisture would improve the size and quality of their pods.
At the heart of the cocoa belt in the western region of
Soubre, farmers said harvesting was picking up despite another
week of heavy rains. More frequent sunny spells, while short,
had rekindled hopes for an easy drying of the crop.
"Within two weeks there will be cocoa being dried
everywhere," said Pascal Kouablan, who farms near Soubre, where
24.2 mm fell last week, 2.1 mm above the average.
Temperatures in Ivory Coast last week ranged from 26.1 to
29.4 degrees Celsius on average.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly
Editing by Cooper Inveen and Bernadette Baum)