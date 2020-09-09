Sunstone Partners : Announces Investment in RSource Healthcare

INVESTMENT WILL SUPPORT ACCELERATED GROWTH AND ENABLE EXPANSION

Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on tech-enabled services and software companies, has invested in RSource Healthcare, a leading provider of revenue cycle management (“RCM”) services to hospitals and health systems. Sunstone Partners’ strategic investment will help drive RSource’s rapid growth and provide new capital to invest in the expansion of the Company’s service offerings while further enhancing the customer experience.

RSource provides specialty RCM services that help hospitals and health systems to efficiently manage complex areas of the revenue cycle, including clinical denials, patient-involved denials and accident claims. Beyond these core offerings, RSource assists its customers with eligibility services, low-balance insurance recovery and legacy system conversions. The Company delivers industry-leading performance through the combination of a multidisciplinary approach and cross-functional expertise, driving measurable ROI for its clients across the country.

Sunstone Partners also announced the appointment of seasoned executives Jim Riley and Kirk Reid as independent Board members. Jim Riley is a proven Chief Executive Officer with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology and services sector. Jim most recently served as the President & CEO of Capario (sold to Change Healthcare) and since has held board positions in a variety of private equity backed software and tech-enabled services companies, including: Verisma Systems, Imagine Software, Stratasan and Envera Health. Kirk Reid has over 30 years of significant healthcare experience in sales, business development, marketing and general management. Kirk most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Chamberlin Edmonds (sold to Change Healthcare) and has since held board positions in a variety of health care focused companies, including: Healthcare Financial Inc., Advantum Health and Liquid Compass.

Larry Reid & Robert Smith, Co-founders of RSource, said, “This investment is a very exciting milestone for RSource. Our RCM solutions address significant pain points for our clients, and we are looking forward to this next chapter as we expand our existing solutions, build complementary solutions, and acquire talent and technology that will ultimately allow us to better serve our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Sunstone Partners, Jim and Kirk and to leverage their deep healthcare and operational experience to power us through our next phase of growth.”

“As hospitals continue to come under margin pressure, we believe driving appropriate reimbursement from the most complicated claims in the revenue cycle will be a top priority. RSource brings significant and lasting improvements in revenue recoveries to its hospital customers through a combination of deep clinical expertise, proprietary workflow and technology,” said Arneek Multani, Managing Director of Sunstone Partners. “We are excited to work with Larry and Robert to further bolster and expand RSource’s platform through continued investment in organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

Brentwood Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RSource for this transaction.

About RSource Healthcare

RSource helps major health systems and hospitals across the U.S. recover maximum dollars from all types of third party-payer claims. Specializing in denials, complex claims and RCM optimization, RSource deploys an experienced, tech-enabled team to customize receivables management solutions. RSource’s programs are designed to accelerate and maximize netback, enhance patient satisfaction, and provide actionable feedback to improve front-end processes. For more information, please visit www.rsource.com.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $800 million of committed capital to its first two funds. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com

