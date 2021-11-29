Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunwing extends last-chance savings during its Cyber Monday Sale with zero change fees and complimentary COVID-19 emergency medical coverage

11/29/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is extending its savings event with up to 40% off popular vacation packages during the tour operator’s Cyber Monday Sale. Customers can take advantage of last-chance savings on the hottest vacation packages to resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, including popular winter departures. With the travel advisory for fully vaccinated Canadians recently lifted, more Canadians are returning to paradise this winter, so sun-seekers will want to act fast to secure their dream getaway at a low price.

“Our Black Friday Sale was so popular that we’ve secured even more savings for Cyber Monday,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “We’ve added new hotels and departure dates that offer something for every travel style this winter. Plus, with zero change fees and free COVID-19 coverage included on most packages, Canadians will be able to book with peace of mind – all while securing an incredible price on their dream getaway.”

Travellers will be able to visit the popular beach destination of Riviera Maya with Grand Sunset Princess All Suites & Spa Resort included in the Cyber Monday Sale. Packages to the popular resort in this Easy Entry Destination start from as low as $1,445 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Junior Suite departing from Toronto on January 6, 2022. Guests can look forward to top-notch service and convenient amenities will access to the sprawling resort complex.

Beach-lovers seeking a laidback getaway can save big at Memories Varadero Beach Resort in Cuba with packages starting at $785 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Garden View Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2022. The resort is located on the pristine shores of Varadero with a range of exciting activities and water sports like windsurfing and snorkelling, plus a laidback pool area with a water slide for kids and kids at heart.

Customers can soak up the sun on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach for less at Vista Sol Punta Cana. The laidback resort is ideal for family getaways with a kid-friendly atmosphere and exciting activities like treasure hunts, origami workshops, beach Olympics and painting classes. Packages start at $1,185 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Poolview Room departing from Toronto on January 11, 2022.

In addition to these incredible deals, Sunwing is making the planning process as seamless as possible with travel requirements made easy. Customers will find everything they need right at their fingertips on Sunwing.ca, from destination entry information to on-site PCR testing availability and a list of Easy Entry destinations, selected for minimal entry restrictions like no inbound testing. Plus, vacationers can look forward to zero change fees* when they book by December 6, 2021, offering them the flexibility to change their plans anytime, up to seven days before departure, in addition to free COVID-19 emergency medical coverage.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing
The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:                                                    
Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de5a5e29-917a-478f-b398-81bfe6144022


Latest news "Companies"
10:21aWAIVER : :application for extension of time for compliance with rule 705(1) of the listing manual
PU
10:21aANONIMI NAFTILIAKI ETARIA KRITIS S A : Announcement 9403/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
10:21aCAPITA : secures JETS contract extension after supporting over 4,000 Scottish job seekers into new roles
PU
10:21aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2021
PU
10:21aLEONARDO S P A : LeadInSky and air traffic management
PU
10:21aAGCO : European dealers continue to rely on Fendt in 2021
PU
10:21aThe involvement of Big Techs in payment systems – are there reasons for central banks to worry? Central Bank Payments Conference
PU
10:21aCBB 101 : The Financial Sector's Biggest Challenge During COVID
PU
10:21aINTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
10:21aThe BNB Governing Council identified as other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs) eight banks for which it set a level of the O-SIIs buffer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
4Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..
5Analyst recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Greif, Merck, Mirion Technolog..

HOT NEWS