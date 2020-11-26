Sunwing unveils massive Black Friday savings with up to 50% off popular vacation packages

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, Sunwing is offering some of the best deals in the history of the company with up to 50% off vacation packages during their popular Orange Friday Sale. The sale is on now through Sunday, November 29, with savings on vacation packages for every travel style, whether Canadians are planning a romantic getaway, a solo escape or an extended stay. Sun-seekers will want to act fast to secure some of the best travel deals ever seen to the most popular destinations including Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero.



“We’re helping Canadians book the getaway of their dreams at an incredible price this Black Friday,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “With winter right around the corner, plenty of Canadians are eager to head back to paradise safely and responsibly, and we’re helping them get there under our wing. We secured savings on some of the most popular vacation packages; from luxurious adults only resorts to charming beachfront properties, there’s something for everyone.”

Packages start from as low as $665 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay at popular beachfront resort Starfish Varadero in a Gardenview Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2021. This charming resort is perfect for vacationers planning a classic sun-and-sand getaway and is located on one of Varadero’s famous stretches of pristine white-sand shores.

Canadians can soak up the sun on Punta Cana’s famous white-sand shores at Riu Republica, home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean. This property is an ideal choice for couples, friends or solo travellers, with no single supplement fees for a limited time. Packages to this adults only resort start at just $1,045 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2021. Plus, travellers can take their budget even further with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests.

Another popular resort included in the sale is Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort and Spa, perfect for those planning an adults only getaway. Vacationers can head to Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun for just $1,095 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Luxury Junior Suite departing from Toronto on January 9, 2021. Located just steps from the excitement of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, this 18+ oasis is home to the glamorous Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge.

Vacationers can book with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan. Travellers can choose from flexible booking options including the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back. Packages booked during the sale for departures between October 16, 2020, and December 31, 2021, also include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

