Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Super Cryptoptions

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

Unauthorised firm - Super Cryptoptions

Website: https://supercryptoptions.com/

Be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

Dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. Check the Financial Services (FS) Register to ensure they are authorised or registered. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help.

If a firm does not appear on the FS Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to protect yourself from scams.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you have been approached by a scam firm, then please visit our contact us page.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aBRITAIN WARNS PUTIN AND XI : West will stand up to 'dictatorship'
RE
05:37aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia see no breakthrough at their Ukraine talks
RE
05:37aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia see no breakthrough at their Ukraine talks
RE
05:35aChina Southern Airlines completes Boeing 737 MAX test flight
RE
05:35aRenault, Geely in Tieup to Make New Vehicles in South Korea
DJ
05:33aGold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs
RE
05:33aSIEMENS GAMESA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:33aZUR ROSE GROUP : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
05:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Global Accreditation of suppliers of DAP/NPK/APS for FY 2022-23 2023-24
PU
05:32aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
4Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
5Lundin Energy announces total resource additions of 200 percent of 2021..

HOT NEWS