Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Super Micro Computer Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least October 2017 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:35am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro breached their fiduciary duties by, among other things, improperly recognizing revenue, concealing sales and accounting misconduct, and issuing false statements regarding the accuracy of the Company’s financial reporting.

If you have continuously held Super Micro stock since at least October 2017 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aGilead shares rise after United States approves remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
10:50aINA INVEST : Foundation stone laid for the fully let Elefant building in the Lokstadt
EQ
10:49aAHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders
PR
10:49aALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aAMAZON REFUSES TO APPEAR BEFORE INDIA PANEL ON DATA PRIVACY : lawmaker
RE
10:47aBRAVIDA : Report from Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2020
AQ
10:46aEXXON MOBIL : Should you invest in UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, 3M, Boston Beer Company, or Visa?
PR
10:45aKIER : fish pass projects progressing
PU
10:45aHarvesting Trees in the Right Place at the Right Time
PU
10:45aBÖWE SYSTEC : BOWE SYSTEC UK awarded Royal Mail parcel sortation contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group