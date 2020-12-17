Log in
Super Saturday could see over 150 million shoppers this year- NRF

12/17/2020 | 03:05pm EST
A shopper wearing a face protective mask walks by Christmas decorations at The Grove shopping center during a partial lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Over 150 million American shoppers could take advantage of Super Saturday this holiday season, with over 2 more million people compared to last year, the National Retail Federation said on Thursday.

This year Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, falls nearly a week before the holiday, giving shoppers a few extra days to complete purchases compared to last year. Many are likely to stick with online purchases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Consumers have embraced an earlier start to the holiday season. They are spreading out their holiday shopping and taking advantage of sales and promotions from retailers in local communities and national brands," trade group NRF President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
