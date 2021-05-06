Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Superdry sees 'light at end of tunnel' as returns to growth in Q4

05/06/2021 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -British fashion brand Superdry said it returned to growth in its fourth quarter, helped by online and wholesale, after COVID-19 disruption resulted in sales for the year falling 21% to 556.6 million pounds ($774 million).

"The early signs following the reopening of our UK stores are encouraging, as lockdown restrictions start to lift, and we can clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel," Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton said in a trading update for the year to April 24.

Shares in the company, which fell to a low of 60 pence at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, were trading up 6% at 293 pence in early deals.

The company, best known for its sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, has been hammered by the pandemic.

It slumped to an underlying pretax loss of 10.6 million pounds ($14.4 million) in the six months to Oct. 24, and it suffered a further blow when stores were forced to close in the important Christmas period.

However it said on Thursday trade in stores that had reopened was "encouraging". Non-essential shops reopened in England on April 12.

But trading in the European Union remained suppressed due to continuing restrictions, it said.

Group revenue in its fourth quarter increased by 0.8% to 118.3 million pounds, it said, with a 26.6% rise in online and a 13.5% rise in wholesale offsetting a 51.5% drop in store sales.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aOffice space provider Workspace sees occupancy level returning this fiscal year
RE
03:30aSouth Africa's rand steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
03:30aWest must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says
RE
03:27aSouth African miner Gold Fields' first-quarter output edges higher
RE
03:26aBritain's Next raises profit forecast for second time in two months
RE
03:24aAB InBev CEO Brito to step down, North America chief to step in
RE
03:22aMalaysia's central bank keeps key rate steady as new virus cases surge
RE
03:19aEnergy group Total starts production at Angolan oil project
RE
03:15aSuperdry sees 'light at end of tunnel' as returns to growth in Q4
RE
03:11aOil prices rise on drawdown in U.S. crude inventory
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
3CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
4World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources

HOT NEWS