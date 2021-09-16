Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superior Energy Announces Mike Delahoussaye as President of Workstrings International

09/16/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that Mike Delahoussaye is promoted to the position of President at Workstrings International (WSI) and Superior Inspection Services (SIS), effective September 15, 2021. Mr. Delahoussaye will also lead all operations associated with Concentric Tool Rentals.

The decision was made in view of Mike’s active and extensive leadership roles with WSI since he joined the company in 2005. Throughout his time with the Company, Mike has held various global management roles based in the U.S., Bogota, Colombia and Aberdeen, Scotland. He started his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Global Operations based in Houston, Texas in 2018.

“Workstrings International has long been one of Superior’s cornerstone franchises and we are confident Mike will continue to lead WSI to many future successes as a company,” said Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman, Principle Executive Officer & Interim CEO.

About Superior

Superior serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit http://www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this communication) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of Superior, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to: general market and economic conditions; changes in law and government regulations; and other matters affecting Superior’s business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Superior’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in Superior’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Superior expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Carrie Molay
Director of Marketing
carrie.molay@superiorenergy.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pAvanze Showcasing Search and Scalability at Pennsylvania Land Title Association's 100th Annual Convention
GL
03:52pUNION PACIFIC : Mighty ‘Big Boy' Locomotive Reflects Evolution of Rail Technology
PU
03:52pSAGE : How can CFOs benefit from ERP systems?
PU
03:52pPwC's climate targets validated by SBTi
PU
03:52pASSASSIN'S CREED DISCOVERY TOUR : Viking Age Launches on October 19
PU
03:46pBROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Board Change
BU
03:45pBuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI Technology
BU
03:44pU.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data
RE
03:44pAM BEST : Withdraws Credit Ratings of American Sentinel Insurance Company
BU
03:42pPPL : Electric Utilities raises $90,000 with 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles

HOT NEWS