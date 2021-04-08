Log in
Superior Government Solutions (SGS) – PSI JV Awarded $15.6 Million Contract to Provide Customer Support Services Support to Army

04/08/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Government Solutions, LLC (SGS) — a Joint Venture (JV) between T and T Consulting Services, Inc. (T&T) and Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) — announced today it has been awarded the Command and Control Support Agency (CCSA) Customer Support Services (CSS) contract by Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA), Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS), the Command and Control Support Agency (CCSA), and the Army Operations Center (AOC). SGS will provide IT support and other end user services to Army Command and Control (C2) users to ensure continued mission success for the war fighter community.

CCSA supports a local user community that fluctuates between 400 and 750 users at any given time based on mission requirements or worldwide events, as well as a community of approximately 2,700 remotely through their SharePoint environment. The SGS Team will provide a comprehensive, multi-tiered support approach focusing on sustaining end-user productivity through 24/7/365 monitoring, troubleshooting, and resolution of desktops, servers, network, and applications issues, relocation and reconfiguration of equipment, and access issues (user account, network, and remote).

Eric Skiff, president of PSI’s National Security Sector, said, “We help our clients by providing resources for future planning and their evolving needs. Team SGS looks forward to leveraging our technical expertise and applying best practices to deliver innovative end user and audio visual support to ensure the highest level of quality and consistent service delivery to help CCSA C2/IT accomplish their mission.”

The contract was awarded under the IT Engineering & Services (ITES-3S) contract vehicle.

About Superior Government Solutions, LLC
Founded in 2013, Superior Government Solutions, LLC (SGS)—a Joint Venture formed between T and T Consulting Services, Inc. (T&T) and Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)— provides IT Services, Management Improvement Solutions, Health Technology Services, and Cyber Security Solutions to our government clients. Our extensive array of technical and management talent fosters tremendous innovation, flexibility, and agility. SGS delivers exceptional quality services at the most competitive rates to the benefit of your organization and your mission.

Visit SGS on the web at www.superiorgov.com.

Contact:
Superior Government Solutions
703.722.0598


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
