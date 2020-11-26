Log in
Superlong JGB yields rise on worries over debt issuance

11/26/2020 | 12:50am EST
TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday, weighed down by worries about a probable increase in bond issuance by the government to help fund its stimulus package aimed at reviving the coronavirus-hit economy.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 152.1, with a trading volume of 13,537 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.020%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.650%, while the 40-year JGB yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.695%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield moved in the opposite direction, falling half a basis point to minus 0.155%.

The five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.115%.

Traders are looking for any clues on Japan's third extra budget or additional debt issuance, as the finance ministry officials hold a meeting with JGB investors and primary dealers on Thursday.

Japan's third extra budget is likely to exceed 20 trillion yen ($191.74 billion), the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that the government would finalise the size of the stimulus in early December.

Japan has already announced $2.2 trillion across two stimulus packages to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including cash payments to households and small business loans.

Separately, the Bank of Japan maintained the size of all of its JGB purchase. ($1 = 104.3100 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
