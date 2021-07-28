Supersapiens Bolsters Executive Team with Industry Leaders Howard Zisser and Robby Ketchell

Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens, the world’s imminent energy management system for performance athletes, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, welcomes world-renowned experts Howard Zisser, MD, and Robby Ketchell. The US-based company recently finished its most recent funding round attracting more than $13.5 million from around the world will look to the new leaders to help execute on key initiatives for rapid growth over the coming month.

“Supersapiens is leading the future of fueling and sports performance. These renowned experts will expand our ability to offer insights to truly meaningful glucose data,” said Supersapiens founder and CEO, Phil Southerland. “Supersapiens powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense is the only energy management system that directly integrates with a sports CGM – adding Howard and Robby to our leadership team will turbocharge our growth, and more importantly, our impact to our customers. This technology is moving quickly, and we are fortunate to have their expertise and leadership to drive innovation. Collectively we believe every human is an athlete, and with the addition of these amazing leaders, we hope to inspire the world to get active, and give them the data needed to achieve their goals and dreams.”

Howard Zisser, M.D. Chief Scientific Officer

An expert in the medical community, Dr. Howard Zisser has dedicated his career to improving the daily lives of people living with diabetes. His research has focused on new and innovative therapies for type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes, including pivotal trials of glucose sensing and artificial pancreas technologies. Dr. Zisser most recently served as Verily/Google Life Sciences’ Clinical Lead where he championed the expansion of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people living with type 2 diabetes and built systems to remotely deploy, monitor, and risk stratify these patients in order to optimize their care. He was also an active member of the Google Food Lab, where he taught food industry leaders the importance of glucose sensing technology.

Prior to Verily, he was Insulet’s medical director and the Director of Clinical Research & Technology at the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. In addition, Dr. Zisser served as Adjunct Professors of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara and CalTech in Pasadena. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Florida with an Interdisciplinary Studies in Biopharmacology degree and earned his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“I have been very involved in CGM technology and research for the last 18 years. I envision the broad expansion of this life-changing technology into sports, education, food science, and beyond,” says Dr. Zisser.

“It is an honor to have Howard join Supersapiens. Together we see Supersapiens as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leverage the power of sport as a means to change the health of the world. Howard's expertise in current and emerging technologies is unparalleled and he will be a major catalyst to show how continuous glucose visibility empowers athletes to go faster longer,” says Phil Southerland, Founder and CEO.

Robby Ketchell, VP of Innovation

For more than a decade, Ketchell has worked at the forefront of sport technology and data science.

His career as a data scientist in professional sports began with Garmin-Sharp Pro Cycling where he was the Director of Sports Science and was known as the team’s 'secret weapon' for the number of innovations he brought to the sport. Among his many technological achievements, Ketchell is the creator of the fastest speed suit in the world, the BAT Box (the world’s first on-board measuring device to replace a wind tunnel), and Platypus (cycling’s first big data analytics tool). Following Garmin, he joined Team Sky and the INEOS Grenadiers helping the teams win four Tour de France titles.

Most recently, Ketchell served as a critical member to the performance team for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, which saw Eliud Kipchoge become the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours, in a time of 1:59:40.2.

“In my career, I have helped create technological innovations that have unlocked human greatness. In my family, I see the work of human greatness every day, in the eyes and heart of my son, who has special abilities. The opportunity that we have with Supersapiens can lead to the next great, human, athletic achievement. I’m fortunate to be a part of this great organization and help understand a key element to unleashing the next steps to performance,” says Ketchell.

“Robby has spent most of his career helping athletes push past what was believed to be the physical limits of the human body. Robby’s incredible intelligence mixed with his willingness to buy into a program that is aiming to redefine human performance means he was someone we felt we must have as part of Supersapiens team to push to the next level,” says Southerland.

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sports CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. The Supersapiens ecosystem is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott’s biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports performance company focused on energy management systems that empower athletes to discover endless energy and go faster longer.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.

