Supersapiens Partners with IRONMAN

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens is proud to announce they will be partnering with IRONMAN® in 2021 as the official Real-Time Energy Management System Sponsor in Europe. These countries include Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Supersapiens, the first direct-to-consumer energy management ecosystem, is powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, the first glucose sport biosensor designed specifically for athletic performance, to help endurance athletes manage their fueling strategies in training, racing, and recovery. US-based athletes are invited to join the waitlist to be the first to get product when available.

“At Supersapiens, we’re intimately familiar with the challenge of managing fuel levels while competing in IRONMAN and IRONMAN® 70.3® events,” Supersapiens CEO and founder Phil Southerland recognized from experience. “IRONMAN saw athletes on BMC-Vifit Pro Triathlon Team training and racing with the Supersapiens ecosystem and immediately identified how our product would be a powerful tool for all IRONMAN athletes and coaches. We’re thrilled with the opportunity to work with IRONMAN and to see what these athletes can achieve empowered through us,” Southerland passionately verbalized.

The Supersapiens ecosystem includes the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, the Supersapiens app, and a wrist wearable device in the final stages of development that displays data from the biosensor in real time. The app continuously tracks glucose data and allows athletes to create Events — workouts or races, meals, and rest — so they can correlate specific glucose levels with their body’s physiological performance during racing, training, and recovery. And the Education Hub offers deep and insightful information to help athletes better understand glucose and the impact it has on performance, so anyone can learn how to optimize fueling for sustained performance.

“The old adage still applies – a race car with no fuel will lose to the horse that had a solid breakfast. Energy management is a critical piece of IRONMAN race day success. Supersapiens helps open the door to not just managing your energy on race day, but also learning about how your nutrition and training mix together to create success,” added Earl Walton, Global Director, Training and Coaching at IRONMAN.

The ecosystem empowers athletes to arrive at the race start line confident in their fueling strategy, and also gives them continuous real-time guidance on how to adjust fueling during the race to achieve their optimal performance.

“As athletes like IRONMAN triathletes aim to push their performance to higher and higher levels, they require more performance insight,” said Supersapiens co-founder Todd Furneaux. “We have seen how real-time insight into glucose levels that the Supersapiens ecosystem provides, helps athletes perform better, allowing them to break PRs, set course records, and achieve what they never thought was possible. We can’t wait to share that insight with more IRONMAN competitors.”

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020 and began shipping products in select European markets in December 2020. The Supersapiens ecosystem, powered by Abbott Libre Sense, is now available in select European markets at www.supersapiens.com. Athletes in non-eligible countries can join the waitlist to be the first to get product when available in their country.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems to support sustained peak performance. Supersapiens empowers athletes to show up to the starting line optimally fueled, manage in-race fueling to sustain peak performance, and adequately refuel and recover.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not available for sale in the U.S. at this time.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance (www.advance.com), a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.

