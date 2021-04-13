Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supply Chain Careers : Launches to Advance the Careers of Supply Chain Professionals and Help Employers Build Superior Teams

04/13/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Careers aims to become the premiere career-long hub for the supply chain community, spanning all industries and functional areas. The company was co-founded by Rodney Apple, Mike Ogle and Hinesh Patel who have extensive experience working on the "talent" side of supply chain management.

"Supply Chain Careers builds upon the foundation of professional development content that I've developed from specializing in end-to-end supply chain recruitment for the last two decades," stated Rodney Apple.

"We saw a need for a content-rich resource to get careers started and for career-long continuous improvement of professionals and employers," stated Mike Ogle, who has three decades of experience as a professor and supply chain association executive.

"SupplyChainCareers.com was brought to life with two things in mind – to help supply chain professionals improve their development, and for supply chain leaders to get the most of their teams. We believe supplychaincareers.com will achieve both of these important goals," stated Patel.

Supply Chain Careers launches with the following career-enhancing tools and resources (more to be introduced within the near future):

Supply Chain Careers Podcast – featuring career-oriented conversations across all supply chain disciplines and industry segments. Topics span career and professional development as well as hiring, retaining and developing supply chain talent.

Supply Chain Careers Content Hub – explore our vast, ever-expanding content hub featuring valuable advice and information catered towards helping professionals, students and employers.

Supply Chain Careers Job Board – featuring a focus on supply chain professional positions such as specialists, managers, directors, and VPs -- plus student internships and early-career professional positions. Developed to make it easier for employers to better target professionals with enhanced posting and searching capabilities.

For more information on Supply Chain Careers, visit www.SupplyChainCareers.com.

About Supply Chain Careers LLC
Supply Chain Careers' mission is to help professionals and students advance their careers in supply chain, and help employers improve their ability to hire, develop and retain teams of supply chain talent. For more information, contact Supply Chain Careers via https://supplychaincareers.com/contact-us/ or info@supplychaincareers.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-careers-launches-to-advance-the-careers-of-supply-chain-professionals-and-help-employers-build-superior-teams-301267116.html

SOURCE Supply Chain Careers


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aPHARMACY FIRST  : Earns URAC Accreditation as a Credentials Verification Organization
BU
11:41aHOPE WELL CAPITAL CORP  : .* Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Forward Water Technologies Inc.
AQ
11:41aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11:40aU.S. soybean, corn futures rise after two losing sessions
RE
11:40aCapital Digestive Care Announces Transaction with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC
GL
11:40aHYATT HOTELS  : Announces Plans for Caption by Development
BU
11:39aINTERSYSTEMS  : Announces Availability of InterSystems : IRIS on AWS Quick Start
BU
11:38aASTRAZENECA  : INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:38aEU Commission could raise 2021 euro zone growth forecast in May
RE
11:38aUPDATE1 : Toshiba CEO to resign over management rift: sources
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ