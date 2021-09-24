Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supply Chain Challenges Worsen for Small Businesses

09/24/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 24 September, 2021, 12:54 pm

by Raymond J. Keating -

We've heard a great deal about supply chain challenges as the U.S. and our economy work to emerge from this pandemic. We also have heard much talk about labor shortages when discussing supply chains. Those labor shortages are quite real, as many small businesses can attest, but so is a less recognized challenge: the loss of small businesses.

The U.S. Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Survey, which has been providing insights on the impact of the pandemic on small businesses since April 2020, offers information on supply chain issues (and others) for small businesses.

The latest survey week covers September 13-19, 2021.

On the question of delays/difficulties, 43.3 percent cited domestic supplier delays and 18.2 percent foreign supplier delays.

Let's see how this compares to some earlier assessments.

Supply Chain Challenges Worsen

The latest results actually are worse than two months earlier (July 12-18, 2021), when 38.8 percent cited domestic supplier delays and 15.9 percent foreign supplier delays.

And they are markedly worse than at the start of 2021 (January 4-10, 2021), when 26.7 percent noted domestic supplier delays and 8.6 percent foreign supplier delays.

It also is much more serious than a year earlier (September 13-19, 2020), when 28.0 percent noted domestic supplier delays and 9.3 percent foreign supplier delays.

Of course, as the economy has recovered, demand has risen, which explains part of the recent supply chain issues. But at the same time, a market economy is designed to respond to such changes in demand.

The problems we are experiencing come from a series of issues related to the pandemic and related partial economic shutdowns. Those issues not only include labor shortages, as workers have been relatively slow in returning to the labor force, but also the loss of small businesses themselves.

The economy cannot experience closures of hundreds of thousands or millions of small businesses, and not suffer accordingly. Small businesses not only depend upon supply chains, but are major parts of supply chains.

More Government Spending and Taxing is Not the Answer

This speaks to the need to policymakers to snap out of their deeply mistaken and troubling dreams of more government being the answer to all our woes, and instead recognize that governmental burdens need to be rolled back - such as by reducing tax and regulatory costs - so that entrepreneurship and investment are incentivized, and will drive our economy forward.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pNational Headache Foundation Launches Primary Care Migraine Program
GL
01:27pCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Europe shares fall, Wall St pauses as Evergrande fears hover; U.S. yields rise
RE
01:27pWho can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the United States?
RE
01:27pPOLICE : Grocery store gunman was vendor, didn't have target
AQ
01:27pMARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Proposed Acquisition
AQ
01:26pCleanfarms Now Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in BC Interior, Kootenays and Okanagan
GL
01:24pMILLENNIAL LITHIUM : IIROC Trading Halt - ML
AQ
01:22pPARSONS : William Blair "What's Next For Industrials" Virtual Conference Presentation
PU
01:22pWALMART : and Sam's Club Now Administering Booster Shots
PU
01:22pFACTSET RESEARCH : Where Are Analysts Most Optimistic on Ratings for S&P 500 Companies Heading Into Q4 2021?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch
2Nervousness rises
3Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
4Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
5China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets

HOT NEWS