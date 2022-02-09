Supply fears prop up London aluminium near 13-1/2-year high

Feb 9 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices hovered close to a
more than a decade high on Wednesday, supported by concerns over
a supply shortage with disruptions in Europe and China.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.6% at $3,200.5 a tonne, as of 0650 GMT. On Tuesday
prices touched $3,236, a peak since July 2008.
The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 2.4% to 22,860 yuan
($3,592.76) a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 22.
"A high energy price environment, coupled with
decarbonisation policies, creates a challenging backdrop for
aluminium supply growth," Standard Chartered said in a note.
Earlier this week, Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco said it
had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost
of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government
compensation.
On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs raised its aluminium price
forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000 per tonne and
said it sees prices averaging $3,450 in 2022.
Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 infections in major
aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise has also stoked
concerns over the supply disruptions with curbs on
transportation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper was flat at $9,780.5 a tonne, nickel
climbed 1.3% to $22,975 a tonne, lead was up
0.6% at $2,219, zinc gained 0.5% to $3,611.5 and tin
edged up 0.3% to $43,065.
* ShFE copper fell 0.3% to 70,360 yuan a tonne,
nickel fell 1.6% to 170,210 yuan, zinc dipped
1.3% to 170,700 yuan, lead rose 1.3% to 14,995 yuan and
tin slipped 0.5% to 331,610 yuan.
* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses
<MALSTX-TOTAL> have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 at
767,700 tonnes.
* Aluminium production in the southwest Chinese city of
Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19
outbreaks, remains stable though transportation disruptions are
starting to weigh, the local industry association said on
Tuesday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)