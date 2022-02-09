Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Supply fears prop up London aluminium near 13-1/2-year high

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 9 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices hovered close to a more than a decade high on Wednesday, supported by concerns over a supply shortage with disruptions in Europe and China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $3,200.5 a tonne, as of 0650 GMT. On Tuesday prices touched $3,236, a peak since July 2008.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2.4% to 22,860 yuan ($3,592.76) a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 22.

"A high energy price environment, coupled with decarbonisation policies, creates a challenging backdrop for aluminium supply growth," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Earlier this week, Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco said it had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government compensation.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs raised its aluminium price forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000 per tonne and said it sees prices averaging $3,450 in 2022.

Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 infections in major aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise has also stoked concerns over the supply disruptions with curbs on transportation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper was flat at $9,780.5 a tonne, nickel climbed 1.3% to $22,975 a tonne, lead was up 0.6% at $2,219, zinc gained 0.5% to $3,611.5 and tin edged up 0.3% to $43,065.

* ShFE copper fell 0.3% to 70,360 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 1.6% to 170,210 yuan, zinc dipped 1.3% to 170,700 yuan, lead rose 1.3% to 14,995 yuan and tin slipped 0.5% to 331,610 yuan.

* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL> have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 at 767,700 tonnes.

* Aluminium production in the southwest Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable though transportation disruptions are starting to weigh, the local industry association said on Tuesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.46% 203.7417 Delayed Quote.11.94%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.53% 571.4 Delayed Quote.27.43%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.3675 Delayed Quote.0.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aGSK's COVID-related sales close to $2 bln, profit boost to wane in 2022
RE
02:22aChina benchmark iron ore futures tumble 6% on Beijing warning
RE
02:19aN.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike U.S.
RE
02:19aSri Lanka not on verge of sovereign default, says central bank
RE
02:16aGSK logs nearly $2 billion in COVID-related sales, but profit boost to wane in 2022
RE
02:15aThai central bank holds key rate at record low, as expected
RE
02:15aFreight forwarder DSV expects supply chain disruptions well into 2022
RE
02:14aRussia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
RE
02:09aSupply fears prop up London aluminium near 13-1/2-year high
RE
02:08aSoftBank's choice of New York for Arm listing deals a blow to London
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
2SoftBank's choice of New York for Arm listing deals a blow to London
3GM plans six-fold increase in 2022 electric truck, SUV production -sour..
4U.S. accuses couple of laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoin tied to 2016 ..
5France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows

HOT NEWS