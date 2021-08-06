Supply problems cause fall in German industrial output

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output
unexpectedly fell again in June, data showed on Friday,
suggesting recovery is slowing in Europe's biggest economy, held
back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods.
The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped
by 1.3% on the month after a downwardly revised decline of 0.8%
in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5%.
The fall was driven by a drop in the production of capital
goods, such as machinery and vehicles, which fell 2.9%, the data
showed. Consumer goods output continued to grow, rising by 3.4%.
Industrial production fell by 0.6% in the quarter ending in
June compared to the previous quarter, with the automotive
industry reporting a drop of 11.2%.
In addition to timber shortage impacting the construction
industry, the economy ministry said the drop was due to
semiconductor supply bottlenecks.
"The eagerly awaited semiconductors in Europe will continue
to be a long time coming," said Thomas Gitzel, an economist at
VP bank said.
Earlier on Friday, an Ifo economic institute survey showed
that German industry cut its production outlook in June due to
the supply issues.
"Bottlenecks for important intermediate products are now
making themselves felt," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe, the head
of surveys at ifo, said
But the ministry and analysts remained cautiously optimistic
about the overall outlook due to high demand and strong exports.
"If the flow of material starts up again, industrial
production will be able to wipe out its gap," Gitzel said.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Toby
Chopra)