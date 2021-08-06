Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Supply problems cause fall in German industrial output

08/06/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell again in June, data showed on Friday, suggesting recovery is slowing in Europe's biggest economy, held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped by 1.3% on the month after a downwardly revised decline of 0.8% in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5%.

The fall was driven by a drop in the production of capital goods, such as machinery and vehicles, which fell 2.9%, the data showed. Consumer goods output continued to grow, rising by 3.4%.

Industrial production fell by 0.6% in the quarter ending in June compared to the previous quarter, with the automotive industry reporting a drop of 11.2%.

In addition to timber shortage impacting the construction industry, the economy ministry said the drop was due to semiconductor supply bottlenecks.

"The eagerly awaited semiconductors in Europe will continue to be a long time coming," said Thomas Gitzel, an economist at VP bank said.

Earlier on Friday, an Ifo economic institute survey showed that German industry cut its production outlook in June due to the supply issues.

"Bottlenecks for important intermediate products are now making themselves felt," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe, the head of surveys at ifo, said

But the ministry and analysts remained cautiously optimistic about the overall outlook due to high demand and strong exports.

"If the flow of material starts up again, industrial production will be able to wipe out its gap," Gitzel said. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aMICROSOFT : Bukalapak soars 25% as Indonesia's biggest IPO fuels tech excitement
RE
02:42aSupply problems cause fall in German industrial output
RE
02:41aMillions of Britons to face energy price hike this autumn
RE
02:39aLondon Stock Exchange H1 income up, but warns about costs
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:30aDollar on front foot as jobs test looms
RE
02:30aUK house prices return to growth in July - Halifax
RE
02:29aIndia cenbank raises inflation forecast as pressure builds for tapering stimulus
RE
02:23aCopper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2KAKAO CORP. : Kakao Bank becomes S.Korea's biggest lender by market value in stunning debut
3U.S. job growth seen strong as technical factors provide a boost
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING Groep to Distribute EUR3.62 Billion to Shareholders; 2Q Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS