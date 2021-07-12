Supply struggles, not just demand, are fuelling LNG's price surge: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 12 (Reuters) - The rally in spot
liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in recent weeks has been
framed as being led by robust demand in Asia and in Europe as
the northern hemisphere deals with hotter-than-usual
temperatures.
Although this certainly has a strong influence on prices,
the narrative has downplayed issues surrounding supply of the
super-chilled fuel, with declining volumes being shipped by
major producers such as Australia, Qatar, the United States and
Russia.
All four of these top exporters shipped less LNG in June
than in May, and in some cases the June volumes were multi-month
lows, according to data from commodity analysts Kpler.
The weekly spot price of LNG delivered to north Asia
<LNG-AS> ended at $12.55 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), down from the six-month high of $14 the prior week.
However, futures contracts linked to the benchmark S&P
Global Platts JKM index ended last week on a positive
note, rising to $13 per mmBtu on July 9, up a second consecutive
day but below its recent high of $13.23 on July 1.
On an annual basis, spot prices are massively higher, but
this is largely a reflection of the collapse in demand for LNG
in the middle of last year as economies across the globe were
locked down as part of efforts to battle the coronavirus
pandemic.
Perhaps a more useful comparison is to 2019, when JKM
contracts were trading at $4.30 to $4.90 in July, or about a
third of the current spot price.
JKM futures have been rallying strongly since late February,
rising about 124% since the closing low so far this year of
$5.80 per mmBtu on Feb. 25.
Part of the gain is likely a mindset among buyers of not
wanting to be caught short of LNG for the summer peak after they
were forced to scramble for supplies last winter, with prices
surging and some cargoes reportedly changing hands at record
highs above $30 per mmBtu.
However, the strong demand for LNG also seems to have run
into supply constraints.
Australia, which vies with Qatar as the world's top exporter
of LNG, shipped out 5.80 million tonnes in June, according to
Kpler, the lowest on a monthly basis since July 2020.
Qatar exported 6.38 million tonnes in June, down from 7.14
million in May and only just above April's 6.33 million, which
was the weakest month since November 2020.
The United States exported 5.43 million tonnes in June, the
lowest volume since February and down from 6.5 million in May.
Russia shipped out 2.59 million tonnes in June, the lowest
since February and down from May's 2.80 million.
SUPPLY RECOVERING?
Maintenance at several LNG facilities curbed output at the
top exporters, and it's likely that as these processes are
completed, supply will rise.
For example, Chevron said on June 15 it expects to restart
in the "coming weeks" Train 3 at its 15.6 million tonnes per
year Gorgon project in Western Australia.
Already, vessel-tracking data is showing exports are likely
to rise in July, with Kpler estimating Australia's shipments
will surge 19.3% from June to 6.92 million tonnes this month.
Qatar's exports are forecast at 6.84 million tonnes in July,
up 7.2% from June's figure, while the United States is forecast
to ship some 5.32 million tonnes in July, a small dip from June.
Looking at a global figure, and world exports of LNG are
forecast by Kpler to be 31.16 million tonnes in July, up from
June's 30.38 million.
To be sure, July's figure is still well below exports of
above 34 million tonnes, achieved in January and March of this
year, but it is still a sign that supply is recovering.
Whether this will be enough to end the rally in spot LNG
prices remains to be seen, but certainly additional supply will
help bring balance back to the market.
