Supplyframe : Announces Mouser Has Topped 1M Cumulative Model Downloads

Distributor Is Also Gaining a Better Understanding of Market Trends and Buyer Intent

Supplyframe is celebrating an important milestone for its customer Mouser Electronics. The electronics distributor today announced that since adopting Supplyframe’s DesignSense Models solution for its global audience of design engineers, the company has recorded 1 million cumulative model downloads. That’s an average of 1,000 downloads a day since Mouser began offering ECAD models to visitors of its website.

“We are excited to announce that we have surpassed 1 million model downloads from nearly 100,000 unique visitors spanning 181 countries,” said Mouser Vice President of Marketing Kevin Hass. “This is an exciting achievement that demonstrates the power of meeting customers and prospects where they are – and providing them with the tools that they need.”

Mouser has become one of the dominant sources for digital design assets, enabling design engineers to work more efficiently by avoiding hours of unproductive data entry and eliminating error-prone, manually intensive model creation for each part or assembly. Enabling website visitors to download ECAD models can help increase online customer engagement. The downloads also provide companies like Mouser with a better understanding of customer intent, helping them gain valuable insights into user demand in the design-to-source buyer journey.

The Supplyframe DesignSense Models best-in-class user experience powered by Library Loader, which allows for seamless integration between Mouser’s product pages and the more than 25 printed circuit board (PCB) design tools supported by the solution, helped make all of this possible. Over the past 12 months, designers requested ECAD models for more than 50,000 electronic components. That’s an average of 154 model requests per day, and Supplyframe DesignSense engineering turned those around with an industry-leading average build time of just 8 hours.

Mouser is a prime example of how Supplyframe DesignSense Models – which is becoming recognized as an industry standard for PCB and 3D models – helps distributors improve customer engagement throughout the design process. Harnessing information about how customers are using electronic components in their product designs helps distributors become more agile and employ design cycle intelligence to better understand new product trends and buyer intent.

“With the current state of the supply chain industry, it’s more important than ever for distributors to continue their work to become more customer-focused by delivering frictionless experiences,” said Steve Flagg, founder and CEO of Supplyframe. “Distributors can better serve customers, grow their businesses, and increase their resilience with Supplyframe DesignSense.”

