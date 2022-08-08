Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Support for Japan PM's cabinet lowest since it was formed - NHK

08/08/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to the lowest level since he took office last October, with voters questioning his decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

Support for Kishida's cabinet totalled 46%, down from 59% in the previous survey three weeks ago, while the disapproval rating rose to 28% from 21% over the same period, NHK said.

The results of the survey, conducted by phone and involving 1,223 respondents, came just two days ahead of a planned reshuffle of the cabinet and leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Abe was gunned down last month at a campaign rally and the government decided to hold a state funeral in September. But the move to pay for the ceremony for Japan's longest-serving premier, who was also a divisive figure, has faced criticism.

The NHK survey showed 50% of those polled said they did not approve of the government's decision, while 36% said they did.

Kishida's ministers and ruling party lawmakers face public scrutiny over their relationship with the Unification Church, a religious group to which the mother of the man who shot Abe belonged, and which is reported to have had particularly close links with the LDP faction Abe led.

In the NHK poll, 82% of respondents said they did not believe political parties and lawmakers had sufficiently explained themselves about their ties with the Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aTyson Foods beats revenue estimates as chicken prices soar
RE
08:13aChina's Tibet region faces rare COVID flareup, fresh curbs imposed
RE
08:11aSingapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
RE
08:11aSupport for Japan PM's cabinet lowest since it was formed - NHK
RE
08:11aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Waiting for international mission to…
RE
08:10aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Russian forces won't leave area of nu…
RE
08:09aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Zelenskiy discussed with eu's michel…
RE
08:09aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Calls for sanctions for russian nucl…
RE
08:08aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Impossible to predict next actions o…
RE
08:06aVIENNA-UKRAINE AMBASSADOR : Russian forces aiming to cause elect…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
3Hoa Phat Joint Stock : has supplied more than 4.5 million tons of steel..
4BioNTech Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Updat..
5Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..

HOT NEWS