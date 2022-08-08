Support for Japan PM's cabinet lowest since it was formed - NHK

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Public support for Japanese Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida slid to the lowest level since he took
office last October, with voters questioning his decision to
hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, public
broadcaster NHK said on Monday.
Support for Kishida's cabinet totalled 46%, down from 59% in
the previous survey three weeks ago, while the disapproval
rating rose to 28% from 21% over the same period, NHK said.
The results of the survey, conducted by phone and involving
1,223 respondents, came just two days ahead of a planned
reshuffle of the cabinet and leadership of the ruling Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP).
Abe was gunned down last month at a campaign rally and the
government decided to hold a state funeral in September. But the
move to pay for the ceremony for Japan's longest-serving
premier, who was also a divisive figure, has faced criticism.
The NHK survey showed 50% of those polled said they did not
approve of the government's decision, while 36% said they did.
Kishida's ministers and ruling party lawmakers face public
scrutiny over their relationship with the Unification Church, a
religious group to which the mother of the man who shot Abe
belonged, and which is reported to have had particularly close
links with the LDP faction Abe led.
In the NHK poll, 82% of respondents said they did not
believe political parties and lawmakers had sufficiently
explained themselves about their ties with the Unification
Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka
Editing by Mark Potter)