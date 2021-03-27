Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Support for German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on
Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just
two points behind them ahead of a national election September.
With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's
management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party -
together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll
showed.
The fall of two percentage points from the previous week was
the fourth consecutive decline in support for the conservative
alliance to a level not seen since early March last year.
The CDU suffered defeats in two state elections earlier this
month, dogged by frustration over the sluggish COVID-19 vaccine
campaign, flip-flopping over virus restrictions and a face mask
procurement scandal.
"There is a change of mood in the country," Bavarian premier
and CSU leader Markus Soeder, who is a possible contender to be
the conservative candidate for chancellor, told the Bild am
Sonntag newspaper.
"The Union must show that it still has strength and ideas
and is not exhausted and worn out. It needs new beginnings now."
Support for the Greens rose 1 percentage point to 23%,
according to the poll for Bild am Sonntag by Kantar, which
canvassed 1,447 voters between March 18-24.
The left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD), currently in an
awkward ‘grand coalition’ with the Union, were steady at 17%.
The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the far-right
Alternative for Germany (AfD) were unchanged on 10%, while the
far-left Linke rose one point to 9%.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Louise Heavens)