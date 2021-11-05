Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Support for Preparation of the Rural Electrification, Sebzor HPP and Khorog-Qozideh Power Transmissi - P171248

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objectives of the Support for Preparation of the Rural Electrification, the Sebzor Hydropower Plant (HPP), and Khorog-Qozideh Power Transmission Line Projects for Tajikistan are to improve the implementation readiness of the rural electrification, Sebzor HPP, and Khorog-Qozideh power transmission line projects. The project will finance following components: (i) preparation of environmental and social documents required for rural electrification...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:14aFY2021 Q2 Financial Briefing Material
PU
02:14aThe Second Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022 Supplementary Materials
PU
02:14aCOVID-19 DNA VACCINE : Results of Phase 1/2 and Phase 2/3 Clinical Trials
PU
02:14aZehnder strengthens Board of Directors with digitalisation expert
PU
02:14aNon-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]
PU
02:14aPerformance in October 2021
PU
02:14aConsolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021[Japanese GAAP]
PU
02:14aFinancial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
PU
02:14aNotice Regarding the Recording of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Income)
PU
02:14aNotice regarding Completion of Retirement of Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Subsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages st..
2Chinese developers' shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspend..
3Dollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
4Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun
5VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..

HOT NEWS