Support for Preparation of the Rural Electrification, Sebzor HPP and Khorog-Qozideh Power Transmissi - P171248

The development objectives of the Support for Preparation of the Rural Electrification, the Sebzor Hydropower Plant (HPP), and Khorog-Qozideh Power Transmission Line Projects for Tajikistan are to improve the implementation readiness of the rural electrification, Sebzor HPP, and Khorog-Qozideh power transmission line projects. The project will finance following components: (i) preparation of environmental and social documents required for rural electrification...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

