The poll found that 47% now wish to remain part of the United Kingdom. In a referendum in 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain in the union.
(Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Muvija M)
LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence from the UK has now fallen to 39%, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed on Monday, against the backdrop of a leadership contest in the country.
