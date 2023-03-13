Support for Scottish independence falls to 39% - YouGov poll for Sky News

Today at 10:45 am Share

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence from the UK has now fallen to 39%, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed on Monday, against the backdrop of a leadership contest in the country.

The poll found that 47% now wish to remain part of the United Kingdom. In a referendum in 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain in the union. (Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Muvija M)