Support for UK PM Johnson and party sinking amid scandals - poll

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Support for British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has
plummeted after a series of scandals, with a majority of voters
thinking he should now resign, according to a poll published on
Saturday.
Johnson has found himself facing criticism on a number of
fronts in recent weeks from the funding of the refurbishment of
his Downing Street flat to a claim he intervened to ensure pets
were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal
in August.
The most damaging has been reports that a party was held at
Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such
festivities were banned, with a video emerging this week which
showed staff laughing and joking about it.
The Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper found support
for the Conservatives, who have held solid leads in polls since
winning a landslide victory in a 2019 election, had fallen four
points to 32%, while backing for the opposition Labour Party
rose to 41%, its biggest lead since 2014.
Johnson's personal ratings were also at their lowest point
since the election, with his approval rating at -35%, down 14
points from two weeks ago. The poll also showed that 57% of
voters thought he should resign, up from 48% two weeks ago.
There has been growing talk of dissatisfaction with
Johnson's leadership among Conservative lawmakers according to
political commentators, and it is expected dozens will vote next
week against his plan for new measures to combat the spread of
the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"The findings of our latest poll are certainly dramatic,
with a devastating fall in both support for the Conservatives
and approval for the prime minister," said Adam Drummond, Head
of Political Polling at Opinium.
He cautioned that Johnson was the "king of comebacks" who
had recovered from difficult polling situations before.
"However, unless the Conservatives can turn these numbers
around quickly, backbenchers might start asking if the party is
over for the prime minister," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by David Evans)