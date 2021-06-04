Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Support to Economic Recovery and Job Creation in the Agri-Food Sector and Rural North West

06/04/2021 | 08:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The Project development objective is to help restore and promote job creation in the agri-food sector in the North-West Administrati ve Region of Tunisia.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P175641

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Olivier Durand, Zouhour Karray

  • Borrower 2

    Microfinanza SRL

  • Country

    Tunisia

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    June 3, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 2.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Microfinanza SRL

  • Last Update Date

    N/A

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Free-Standing Single Purpose Trust Fund 2.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 2.00
Total Project Cost** 2.00
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 00:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aPhilippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO
RE
12:30aOne dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant - state media
RE
12:15aA Cisco Executive Gets Help Making a 'Massive Impact'
DJ
12:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Foresight Acquisition Corp. - FORE
PR
12:05aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bowl America, Inc. - BWL-A
PR
06/05India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases
RE
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - FMBI
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CNST
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
4Retailers, newspapers, printing firms oppose U.S. postal rate hikes
5BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Philippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO

HOT NEWS