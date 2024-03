STORY: Mourners, many of them Russians, gathered in Spain's Catalan capital Barcelona to pay tribute to Navalny on the day his funeral was held in Moscow, two weeks after his death in a Siberian penal colony.

In London, about 100 mourners braved cold and rain to gather at a makeshift memorial to Navalny opposite the Russian embassy.

Russians who live in Tbilisi also organized a memorial near a building that used to hold the Russian Embassy.

In Paris, demonstrators laid flowers and lit candles in memory of Navalny near the Eiffel Tower, many of them expressing sadness over his death and anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin.