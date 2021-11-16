Supporting Our Community During the Toughest Times

Vancouver BC, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in Vancouver more than 40-years ago in 1980, Budget T-Shirt has been a national leader in quality apparel sales.

As a Canadian company, employing Canadians, we are more committed than ever to keep our local lower mainland business just that – local despite all the challenges and financial losses this pandemic.

Budget T-Shirt has made a commitment to its customers and its staff not to abandon them during these tough times.

To show our continued support from our community, we are making a large clothing donation to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. A place of comfort and compassion where children can receive expert clinical care while experiencing the simple joys of being a child with their families at their side savouring their time together.

“As a locally grown business, we truly understand that support begins at home. Canuck Place give families in need, a home away from home, and if we can make it more comfortable, that’s all we ask.” – Max Meng. CEO of Budget T-shirt.

“At Canuck Place, we are grateful for the support of community donors like Budget T-Shirt,” says Debbie Butt, Director of Communications & Events at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. “The generous donation of shirts will support our goals for building awareness and the need to fund complex care for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families across BC and Yukon.”

About Budget T-Shirt Ltd.

Budget T-Shirt LTD. is a wholesale distributor of quality activewear servicing screen printers, embroiderers, and promotional companies across Canada. We offer brands such as Vancouver Apparel, Alstyle Apparel, American Apparel, Fruit of the Loom, Jerzees, Russell Athletics, Los Angeles Apparel, LAT Apparel/Rabbit Skins, King Fashions, and Fleece Factory.

Our Mission is to provide the best selection of quality products at the most competitive prices and to exceed our customers expectations with exceptional levels of service and delivery.

About Canuck Place

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice first opened its doors in November 1995, to become North America’s first free-standing children’s hospice. We responded to the need for a hospice created specifically for children. Today we have two provincial locations in Vancouver and Abbotsford to deliver Canuck Place care which includes medical respite, pain and symptom management, art, music, and recreation therapy, end-of-life care, and grief, loss, and bereavement counselling. All at no cost to families.

Recognized internationally as leaders in the field of pediatric palliative care, the need for our services has grown exponentially over the years.

Thanks to the dedication of our staff and volunteers, and our extended team of corporate, community and government partners, we can make a difference in the lives of more children and families in need throughout BC.

