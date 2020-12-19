Supporting The Power of Young People with 4-H

Central Oregon’s John Day River Territory is home to Longview Ranch, which maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. While the primary purpose of the property is raising grass-fed cattle, Longview Ranch is a passionate advocate for its community.

Longview Ranch is a longtime supporter of Grant County 4-H, which provides education on agriculture, horticulture, range, forestry, family and community health; nutrition and food preservation; and youth development. Each year, 4-H partners with Future Farmers of America (FFA) to host an auction where the youth of Grant County auction off their market animals.

In attending the auction, it’s Longview Ranch’s goal to support all of the participating youth ensuring the outcome is as equitable as possible. Last year, Longview Ranch donated $2,675 and received several thank you letters in the mail from 4-H and FFA members.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch has also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

