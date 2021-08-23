Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supporting multi-sector COVID-19 response in Sri Lanka

08/23/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital Development

Under the $5.95 million ICT component, the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), in collaboration with various stakeholders, is working to improve digital infrastructure and bring public services online, to allow government officials to work efficiently from home. Under this initiative, ICTA is rolling out the following activities: expansion of the Lanka Government Cloud 2.0 (LGC 2.0), including the establishment of a high-availability disaster recovery site, implementation of a government-wide email and collaboration system and video conferencing facility, and a pilot digital forms submission platform (forms.gov.lk). These CERC activities are part of a broader digital transformation effort to implement a 'whole-of-government approach' to improve the delivery of public services, making digitalization the way forward for Sri Lanka.

Transport

The $24.2 million allocation from the transport sector is to implement sanitation and COVID-19 related social distancing measures on public transport. CERC activities have focused on the purchase of non-contact Infrared (IR) thermometers in buses, provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for transport employees, and to procure sanitizer spray machines for 300 bus terminals.

Disaster Risk Management

A $1.61 million allocation under the CERC Pool supports flood response activities including setting up centres/camps to provide shelter to displaced persons from seasonal monsoon related flooding, purchase of folding field beds, thermometers, first aid kits, PPE, power banks, cleaning equipment and ration packs. In addition, the support includes purchase of fuels for operation of machinery and vehicles to ensure flood preparedness and timely support for displaced people.

'The CERC Pool has shown the importance of incorporating disaster risk management across critical sectors to improve Sri Lanka's disaster preparedness and ensure timely support for affected people during emergencies,' Ms. Kanda added. 'The World Bank remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's efforts to build back better.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 02:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aRISKS AND REWARDS : How to bet big on yourself
RE
12:16aIndian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval
RE
12:15aIndonesia unveils $30.5 billion bond sale scheme with central bank for 2021, 2022
RE
12:14aANA : Announces Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
12:14aGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : 2021 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:14aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2021
PU
12:08aWhat does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?
AQ
12:06aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 02 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:04aThinking of making a KiwiSaver hardship withdrawal? Here's what you need to know
PU
12:04aANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

HOT NEWS