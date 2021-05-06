Supporting the domestic market with new gas sale

Media Release

5 May 2021

Australia Pacific LNG continues to support domestic market with new gas sale

Australia Pacific LNG has announced a new four-year agreement to supply up to 91 petajoules (PJs) of gas to Origin Energy.

The sale commences in 2022 and will help ensure additional gas is available for the east coast domestic market during the period a potential gas shortfall has been forecast by AEMO.

This latest agreement comes on top of Australia Pacific LNG's existing commitments to supply 495 PJs of gas for Australian customers between 2021 and 2025.

Announcing the new deal, Australia Pacific LNG Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas McKenna, said it demonstrated gas companies continue to step up and ensure the needs of domestic customers are met.

"We understand the critical role for gas as an enabler of Australia's economy and the Federal Government's plans for it to support our COVID-19 recovery.

"As a major gas producer, Australia Pacific LNG is pleased to be playing its part in providing more gas supply for the domestic market," he said.

Since 2015, Australia Pacific LNG has supplied around 30 per cent of the total east coast annual domestic demand for gas.

