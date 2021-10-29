Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supreme Court Agrees to Consider Key Question Concerning Scope of EPA's Regulatory Authority

10/29/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Mining Association (NMA) issued the following statement today applauding the Supreme Court's decision to grant writs of certiorari in litigation related to the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (D.C. Circuit) to vacate the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

The Supreme Court has stated that it expects "Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast economic and political significance." We are encouraged that the Supreme Court recognized the importance of the question at issue in deciding to consider whether Congress empowered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to remake the energy economy. It has been and remains our position that the Clean Air Act does not provide the EPA with near unfettered authority to issue rules that fundamentally remake the nation's electricity grids, causing massive electricity reliability and affordability repercussions across our economy-yet the decision by the D.C. Circuit to vacate the ACE rule mandates the EPA to consider generation shifting as a legal alternative. We look forward to the Supreme Court weighing in on this fundamental question.

# # #

Disclaimer

NMA - National Mining Association published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pTeamHealth Provider Groups Continue Nevada Fight for Justice for Patients and Clinicians
GL
05:44pTeamHealth Provider Groups Continue Nevada Fight for Justice for Patients and Clinicians
GL
05:44pKBRA RELEASES CREFC CRE CLO CONFERENCE : A World in Transition Recap
BU
05:43pCaesars Rewards Celebrated as Gaming's Best Loyalty Program
PR
05:41pCanadian mining firm Iamgold convoy attacked in Burkina Faso
RE
05:41pUWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
05:39pGlobant Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Signs Science-Based Targets Commitment to Reinforce its Dedication to Fighting Climate Change
PR
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBritain to launch $220 million fund to boost floating wind power industry
RE
05:37pEuro Lost 0.12% to $1.1563 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce Its Second Quarter Fisc..
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS